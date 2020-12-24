Doctors strike is off

The four-day countrywide strike by doctors is off.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) says it has resolved to call off the strike after reaching a return-to-work formula agreement with the Government.

In a televised address, Union’s Acting Secretary General Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda said: “As doctors we will continue to offer services to Kenyans. The strike by KMPDU has now been called off.”

Mwachonda, who said that President Uhuru Kenyatta had intervened, added that all their issues had been addressed and that they would facilitate engagement with County Governments to ensure that the return-to-work formula is approved.

At the same time, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe lauded the medics for agreeing to the Ministry’s proposals, to help accord Kenyans better services.

“We are looking to improve healthcare in the country. We are calling on health workers to assist in smoothening the process,” he said.

Doctors had suspended their strike for 14 days to allow for more talks, but announced the resumption of the strike on Monday.

Clinicians and nurses began their strike on December 7 and have been in and out of a series of meetings since.

A majority of public healthcare facilities within the counties remained shut as patients languished. KMPDU acting Secretary General Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda.

Covid-19 Numbers

Kagwe also reminded Kenyans that the coronavirus is still ravaging around, as 236 more people tested positive on Thursday.

The CS announced that the Ministry had conducted 3,773 samples in its latest statistics.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

Kenya’s confirmed cases now stand at 95, 431.

Owing to an additional five deaths to Covid-19, the CS pleaded with Kenyans to keep observing the stipulated protocols, especially in the season end-year festivities.

The death toll in the country is now at 1,652.

“Do not agree to get into a crowded matatu. It is better not to take the trip than take the trip and be infected,” he said.

Cumulatively, the Ministry has tested 1, 025, 653 samples.

Today 212 have recovered from the disease, “173 from the HomeBased Care Program while 39 have been discharged from various hospitals.”

The total recoveries now stand at 76,720.