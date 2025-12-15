Why early detection of Rift Valley Fever in human beings is difficult

Rift Valley Fever (RVF) is a viral disease that affects both animals and humans, making it a zoonotic illness of concern across Kenya.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the disease is caused by a virus transmitted mainly through mosquitoes. It can also spread to humans through contact with infected animals or their fluids.
Khadija Chepkorir, a veterinary epidemiologist at the Zoonotic Disease Unit, explains that the disease becomes common after heavy rains and flooding.
Facts First
This story continues on The Standard INSiDER. Subscribe now for unfiltered journalism that holds power to account.
Already have an account? Login