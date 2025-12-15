Why early detection of Rift Valley Fever in human beings is difficult

A woman blowing her nose. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Rift Valley Fever (RVF) is a viral disease that affects both animals and humans, making it a zoonotic illness of concern across Kenya.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the disease is caused by a virus transmitted mainly through mosquitoes. It can also spread to humans through contact with infected animals or their fluids.

Khadija Chepkorir, a veterinary epidemiologist at the Zoonotic Disease Unit, explains that the disease becomes common after heavy rains and flooding.