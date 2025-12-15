×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Why early detection of Rift Valley Fever in human beings is difficult

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 1h ago | 3 min read
 A woman blowing her nose. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Rift Valley Fever (RVF) is a viral disease that affects both animals and humans, making it a zoonotic illness of concern across Kenya.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the disease is caused by a virus transmitted mainly through mosquitoes. It can also spread to humans through contact with infected animals or their fluids.

Khadija Chepkorir, a veterinary epidemiologist at the Zoonotic Disease Unit, explains that the disease becomes common after heavy rains and flooding.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Why early detection of Rift Valley Fever in human beings is difficult
Why early detection of Rift Valley Fever in human beings is difficult
Next article
Study warns of drugs resistance surge in Africa
Study warns of drugs resistance surge in Africa
.

Similar Articles

New health plan targets gaps in care for Boda Boda riders
By Ndung’u Gachane 2025-12-14 16:14:04
New health plan targets gaps in care for Boda Boda riders
Revealed: Cerelac baby food contains high sugar levels
By Caroline Chebet 2025-12-13 16:45:22
Revealed: Cerelac baby food contains high sugar levels
Smile Train CEO feted for Impactful surgical partnerships
By Selina Mutua 2025-12-10 17:17:57
Smile Train CEO feted for Impactful surgical partnerships
.

Latest Articles

From tiny preemies to 10-year wonders: Triplets' medical triumph
Premium
From tiny preemies to 10-year wonders: Triplets' medical triumph
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2025-12-15 00:00:00
Premium
Why early detection of Rift Valley Fever in human beings is difficult
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-12-15 00:00:00
Study warns of drugs resistance surge in Africa
Health & Science
By Caroline Chebet
2025-12-15 00:00:00
New health plan targets gaps in care for Boda Boda riders
Health & Science
By Ndung’u Gachane
2025-12-14 16:14:04
.

Recommended Articles

>Ileret footprints cement Kenya's legacy as cradle of mankind
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 2025-12-10 15:32:28
Ileret footprints cement Kenya's legacy as cradle of mankind
>Nearly 200 children conceived from sperm donor with increased cancer risk
By AFP 2025-12-10 15:10:00
Nearly 200 children conceived from sperm donor with increased cancer risk
>New study maps high drug resistance in Kenya and other 13 African countries
By Caroline Chebet 2025-12-10 11:19:42
New study maps high drug resistance in Kenya and other 13 African countries
>Abortion in Afghanistan: 'My mother crushed my stomach with a stone'
By AFP 2025-12-10 10:30:19
Abortion in Afghanistan: 'My mother crushed my stomach with a stone'
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved