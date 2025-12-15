×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Counselling is key in universal health coverage agenda

Health Opinion
 By Anne Kobia | 1h ago | 2 min read
 Counselling offers a lifeline by providing safe spaces, therapeutic interventions, and coping strategies for individuals struggling with mental illness. [Courtesy]

Globally, mental health is one of the most pressing but neglected health challenges of our time.

In Kenya, thousands of people urgently in need of counselling and psychological support remain without access to these essential, life-saving services.

While the government’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) policy rightly acknowledges the role of counselling psychology in addressing mental health, the reality on the ground tells a different story. Services are scarce, stigma persists, and policy implementation remains weak.

Although the UHC framework envisions integrating mental health into primary healthcare, offering early detection, person-centered care, creating awareness, and easing the financial burden on families, individuals and organisations, the services still remain underrepresented, leaving behind vulnerable individuals who often suffer in silence.

To attain the UHC, mental health, and specifically counselling services, must be at the core of healthcare planning at both levels of governments.

It is important to note that the consequences of neglecting mental health are grave and far-reaching such as high incidences of suicide, a preventable cause of death.

Locally, we have and continue witnessing rising cases of suicide, cutting across age, gender, and socio-economic backgrounds.

Behind these numbers are individuals who could have been saved through timely and accessible psychological counselling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that one in four people will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime. In Kenya, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse remain widespread, particularly among young people. Left unaddressed, these conditions disrupt families, erode productivity, and impose heavy financial and social burdens on communities.

Counselling offers a lifeline by providing safe spaces, therapeutic interventions, and coping strategies for individuals struggling with emotional or psychological distress. Yet these services are out of reach for many, especially in rural areas where healthcare systems are already over-stretched or not available.

However, several barriers continue to hinder the effective delivery of counselling services such as societal stigma, which continues to silence those in need and making it difficult for them to admit to seeing a counsellor or psychologist because it is often perceived as weakness or even madness.

While Kenya has made strides in recognising mental health as a priority through the Mental Health (Amendment) Act of 2022, implementation has remained largely slow due to policy gaps and inconsistencies which has left counselling services and access poorly resourced, and integration into UHC more aspirational than practical.

These has resulted into few trained counsellors and psychologists, and facilities offering therapy often concentrated in urban areas.

Marginalised groups, including those in rural and low-income communities, face the greatest barriers.

Addressing these barriers requires a multi-stakeholder approach through which the government, private sector, employers, NGOs, and other non-state actors must collaborate to create a robust system that makes counselling accessible, affordable, and equitable across all counties.

- The writer is the Human Resource and Partnerships Manager at the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Jamii Imara Mashinani ensures better health outcomes for communities
Jamii Imara Mashinani ensures better health outcomes for communities
Next article
Every baby counts: Investing in Kenya's newborns' health
Every baby counts: Investing in Kenya's newborns' health
.

Similar Articles

How neonatal care investment can transform outcomes
By Julliet Omwoha And Rose Kamuyu 2025-11-24 13:55:18
How neonatal care investment can transform outcomes
Gen Z and work: How passion is shaping leadership
By Dr Catherine Mutisya 2025-11-24 00:00:00
Gen Z and work: How passion is shaping leadership
Social media's hand in demystifying plastic surgery
By Mukami Gathariki 2025-11-23 11:35:53
Social media's hand in demystifying plastic surgery
.

Latest Articles

State moves to reform radioactive waste care policies
State moves to reform radioactive waste care policies
Health & Science
By Gathenya Njaramba
2025-12-15 10:48:32
Boda girls save mothers one free ride at a time
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2025-12-15 10:20:14
Counselling is key in universal health coverage agenda
Health Opinion
By Anne Kobia
2025-12-15 10:12:15
Premium
Beyond the bleed: Haemophilia patients fight invisible battles
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-12-15 09:56:05
.

Recommended Articles

>Donors have taken a step back; can we now step forward?
By Cosmas Mugambi 2025-11-16 18:25:00
Donors have taken a step back; can we now step forward?
>No Kenyan should die outside a hospital gate
By Wanja Maina 2025-11-16 08:30:00
No Kenyan should die outside a hospital gate
>How one egg a day could help Kenya fight malnutrition
By Kahenya Njenga And Akoth Nyakiti 2025-11-10 06:46:00
How one egg a day could help Kenya fight malnutrition
>Why political goodwill is the key to elevating surgical and anaesthesia capacity
By Smile Train 2025-11-06 18:37:50
Why political goodwill is the key to elevating surgical and anaesthesia capacity
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved