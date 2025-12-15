Experts ramp up drive to demystify HPV vaccine

HPV vaccine. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

The government and health experts are stepping up efforts to demystify myths surrounding the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination among the Kenyan population.

This renewed focus became evident during the launch of an intensified campaign targeting girls aged between 10 and 14 in Vihiga County.

The drive is part of Kenya’s shift to a single-dose HPV vaccine regimen and aims to reach more than 10,000 eligible girls across the county. Yet, concerns still linger among some Kenyans who fear the vaccine could affect future fertility.