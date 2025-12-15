Beyond the bleed: Haemophilia patients fight invisible battles

Haemophilia is a rare inherited blood disorder in which the body lacks specific clotting factors needed to stop bleeding. [Courtesy]

When Humphry Luvumbi was born with severe haemophilia A, the condition was invisible to everyone around him.

He grew up like any other child, learning to walk, run, and play, unaware that his blood did not clot as it should. What set him apart was not an early diagnosis, but the slow realisation that his body reacted differently to ordinary childhood falls.

Haemophilia is a rare inherited blood disorder in which the body lacks specific clotting factors needed to stop bleeding. Without early diagnosis and preventive treatment, repeated internal bleeding leads to chronic pain, joint damage, disability, and long-term psychological trauma.