State moves to reform radioactive waste care policies

National Assembly Health Committee led by Chairman Robert Pukose, KNRA Director General James Keter and Chairman Omondi Anyanga, at the Central Radioactive Waste Processing Facility in Kajiado. [File, Standard]

As climate change vagaries intensify across Kenya and the wider region, attention is rapidly shifting to sustainable waste management.

Experts now warn that mismanaged waste significantly contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, further worsening climate impacts.

In response, countries are adopting circular economy practices such as recycling, composting and proper handling of hazardous waste.

And as the debate over waste management grows, government agencies insist that public involvement is crucial to reducing landfill emissions and curbing pollution.

With mounting climate pressures, integrating sustainable waste strategies is now viewed not just as an environmental necessity but also as a public health concern.

Kenya generates between 3,000 and 4,000 tonnes of waste daily, with Nairobi alone contributing 2,000 to 2,500 tonnes, including potentially radioactive materials.

Last week, the government, through the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA), held a week-long workshop on Radioactive Waste Management to deepen policy dialogue and stakeholder engagement.

The workshop, conducted under the European Instrument for International Nuclear Safety Cooperation (EU-INSC) in Nairobi, focused on waste characterisation, waste conditioning and worker safety in storage facilities.

KNRA Senior Principal Nuclear Inspector Eric Ngotho presented Kenya’s current radioactive waste inventory, regulatory requirements and management practices.

“This is an opportunity for us to learn and put our best foot forward in policy formulation and decision-making related to radioactive waste management,” Ngotho said.

As part of the knowledge exchange, EU experts Oliver Lareynie and Delphine Pellegrini joined participants in touring the Central Radioactive Waste Processing Facility (CRWPF) in Oloolua, Kajiado County.

Established in 2010 and commissioned in 2022 with support from international partners, the facility serves as the interim storage and processing centre for radioactive waste generated in Kenya.