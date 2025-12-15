×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

State moves to reform radioactive waste care policies

Health & Science
 By Gathenya Njaramba | 1h ago | 2 min read
 

National Assembly Health Committee led by Chairman Robert Pukose, KNRA Director General James Keter and Chairman Omondi Anyanga, at the Central Radioactive Waste Processing Facility in Kajiado. [File, Standard]

As climate change vagaries intensify across Kenya and the wider region, attention is rapidly shifting to sustainable waste management.

Experts now warn that mismanaged waste significantly contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, further worsening climate impacts.

In response, countries are adopting circular economy practices such as recycling, composting and proper handling of hazardous waste.

And as the debate over waste management grows, government agencies insist that public involvement is crucial to reducing landfill emissions and curbing pollution.

With mounting climate pressures, integrating sustainable waste strategies is now viewed not just as an environmental necessity but also as a public health concern.

Kenya generates between 3,000 and 4,000 tonnes of waste daily, with Nairobi alone contributing 2,000 to 2,500 tonnes, including potentially radioactive materials.

Last week, the government, through the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA), held a week-long workshop on Radioactive Waste Management to deepen policy dialogue and stakeholder engagement.

The workshop, conducted under the European Instrument for International Nuclear Safety Cooperation (EU-INSC) in Nairobi, focused on waste characterisation, waste conditioning and worker safety in storage facilities.

KNRA Senior Principal Nuclear Inspector Eric Ngotho presented Kenya’s current radioactive waste inventory, regulatory requirements and management practices.

“This is an opportunity for us to learn and put our best foot forward in policy formulation and decision-making related to radioactive waste management,” Ngotho said.

As part of the knowledge exchange, EU experts Oliver Lareynie and Delphine Pellegrini joined participants in touring the Central Radioactive Waste Processing Facility (CRWPF) in Oloolua, Kajiado County.

Established in 2010 and commissioned in 2022 with support from international partners, the facility serves as the interim storage and processing centre for radioactive waste generated in Kenya. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
State moves to reform radioactive waste care policies
State moves to reform radioactive waste care policies
Next article
Boda girls save mothers one free ride at a time
Boda girls save mothers one free ride at a time
.

Similar Articles

Beyond the bleed: Haemophilia patients fight invisible battles
By Juliet Omelo 2025-12-15 09:56:05
Beyond the bleed: Haemophilia patients fight invisible battles
Tiny triplets' medical triumph
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-12-15 08:00:00
Tiny triplets' medical triumph
Life at 27 weeks: Challenges, triumphs of extreme preterm babies
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-12-15 08:00:00
Life at 27 weeks: Challenges, triumphs of extreme preterm babies
.

Latest Articles

State moves to reform radioactive waste care policies
State moves to reform radioactive waste care policies
Health & Science
By Gathenya Njaramba
2025-12-15 10:48:32
Boda girls save mothers one free ride at a time
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2025-12-15 10:20:14
Counselling is key in universal health coverage agenda
Health Opinion
By Anne Kobia
2025-12-15 10:12:15
Baringo patients stranded amid month-long clinicians' strike
Health & Science
By Yvonne Chepkwony
2025-12-15 10:03:58
.

Recommended Articles

>Pimple popping: How to break the tiny habit causing big trouble
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-12-15 07:20:00
Pimple popping: How to break the tiny habit causing big trouble
>Experts ramp up drive to demystify HPV vaccine
By Brian Kisanji 2025-12-15 06:45:00
Experts ramp up drive to demystify HPV vaccine
>Why early detection of Rift Valley Fever in human beings is difficult
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-12-15 00:00:00
Why early detection of Rift Valley Fever in human beings is difficult
>Study warns of drugs resistance surge in Africa
By Caroline Chebet 2025-12-15 00:00:00
Study warns of drugs resistance surge in Africa
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved