How to cope with rejection from family

For the sake of your mental health, healing sometimes involves building a support system outside of your biological relatives (Photo: iStock)

Being rejected by those you love and value most cuts deep because it strikes at the core of a person’s sense of belonging. While some forms of rejection are pretty obvious, like being kicked out of your family home or being denied food, some are very subtle and may have occurred for years.

Some of these quiet signs include being left out of family plans, having your achievements ignored while others are celebrated or experiencing a heavy chill immediately you enter the room.

In many families, rejection comes across as silent treatment or a refusal to accept your life choices, like who you choose to marry and your career path. These signs send a clear, although outright spoken, message that you don’t fit into the family’s mould, leaving you feeling like an outsider in your own family.

There are many reasons why your family members could be treating you that way and some of them could be differing in values or unresolved conflicts. To address this, you must speak up without being aggressive.

You may need to point out certain actions that make you uncomfortable, like how you were not invited to a family dinner and how that made you feel disconnected from the family.

The goal here is not to force them to change because you cannot control anyone, but rather to set boundaries and give them a chance to respond.

If their response is dismissive or defensive, that is enough for you to decide your next course of action and how close you need those people to have access to your emotional life.

For the sake of your mental health, healing sometimes involves building a support system outside of your biological relatives. This is referred to as a chosen family, which could be a group of friends or mentors who provide the support you may be missing at home. And if you’re dealing with matters alone, practice simple techniques to help with your anxiety that comes with family gatherings and limit the time you spend with people who drain your energy.

Learning to detach from their approval is a slow, painful process, but it is essential for reclaiming your self-worth. It is about realising that their rejection is a reflection of their biases and not a measure of who you are as a person. But if the pain is weighing down on you to the point of losing sleep or maintaining healthy relationships, seeking a therapist is a wise step.

They will offer a safe space to help you unpack the guilt and shame that often accompany family rejection. Whether you decide to keep your distance or cut them off entirely, your peace must be a priority.