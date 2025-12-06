×
December done right: Enjoy the festive season without burning out

Wellness
 By Dr Alfred Murage | 9 hours from now  | 2 Min read
December done right: Enjoy the festive season without burning out
 December done right: Enjoy the festive season without burning out (Photo: iStock)

The festive year-end month is already with us. December often arrives with packed schedules, social events, rich meals, and long travel days. Festivities can strain the routines that support good health. Beginning the festive season with a clear and balanced approach helps maintain energy, prevent burnout, and keep well-being at the centre of all celebrations. With a few intentional choices, December can also be a month of good health and steady well-being. Starting the month with mindful habits ensures you enjoy the festivities fully while entering the coming new year refreshed and resilient.

Aim to balance indulgence with intention as the festivities unfold. Festive meals and treats are part of the charm of December. Rather than avoiding certain foods entirely, aim for a mindful approach to what is on the menu. Start gatherings with water, include plenty of plant-based foods, choose lean animal proteins, and pace alcohol consumption. Ensure safe food handling—proper washing, cooking, and refrigeration—to avoid food-borne illnesses. These small steps will keep you and your family healthily fed during the festivities.

Road travel increases during the holiday period. Plan your travels carefully. This means driving mostly during daylight hours, using well-serviced vehicles, and ensuring you have a designated and sober driver. Make sure there are plenty of rest stops along the way to avoid driver fatigue. If using public transport, you can choose those with a track record of prioritising safety over profit.

Even though December is a holiday month, you must still find ways to stay physically active. A brisk walk, a light jog, a short home workout, or even standing more frequently can keep metabolism active. Movement also improves circulation, sleep quality, and overall resilience during an otherwise sedentary month.

If your December is crammed with guests and constant partying, you may become too busy to get adequate rest and sleep. This can interfere with your immunity, mood, and cognitive clarity. Aim for short restorative breaks during the day and consistent bedtimes. Don’t allow yourself to be so busy partying and entertaining that it harms your own health.

Remember that festivities can bring financial, social, and emotional pressures. Setting modest expectations, delegating tasks, and keeping social calendars realistic allows the season to remain enjoyable rather than mentally and physically exhausting. Balance your festivities with moments that bring calm—reading, nature walks, music, or quiet conversations. You can party all you want in December and still stay on top of your health.

Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist.

December done right: Enjoy the festive season without burning out
December done right: Enjoy the festive season without burning out
