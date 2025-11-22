Free bleeding, period shame: Concerns over hygiene as trend gains popularity

For generations, menstruation has been treated as something discreet, whispered about, concealed, and sanitised. But a growing movement is challenging that silence head-on, pushing conversations about periods into public spaces, timelines, and even national debate.

At the heart of this shift is free bleeding, the practice of menstruating without pads, tampons, or menstrual cups.

To some, free bleeding is a bold feminist stance. To others, it is a necessity born out of inequality. And for many online, it is a topic that sparks heated arguments, curiosity, and cultural reflection.

Free bleeding simply means allowing menstrual blood to flow without the use of traditional menstrual products. Some women choose to free bleed completely, while others rely on absorbent clothing such as period panties.

Globally, the practice has evolved from a niche protest to a wider conversation about bodily autonomy, comfort, affordability, and stigma.

While some embrace it as a personal rebellion against shame, others experience it because they simply cannot afford sanitary products. In many parts of the world, menstruation is still expensive.

Recently, the topic has become a talking point on Nairobi’s social media streets, where opinions have been anything but neutral.

An Instagram user, its_troy, weighed in with, “...it’s better kama unajua you ain’t moving moving around…”

Another user, mzirI_ann, added, “…peer pressure itawamaliza…ati free bleeding…”

And K.T. Gathoni reminded everyone that “…menstrual hygiene is very important…”

The mixed reactions reflect a reality many women face: menstruation is not just biological; it is cultural, social, and deeply personal.

Although free bleeding may seem new on Kenyan timelines, it’s not a new phenomenon. In 2015, American marathoner Kiran Gandhi made global headlines when she ran the London Marathon while openly menstruating in her running gear.

Her aim, she said, was to raise awareness for “her sisters” who lack access to pads and tampons, despite the discomfort, cramps, and bloating she experienced.

Long before that, menstrual activism in the United States during the 1970s began questioning the shame and silence surrounding periods. That era is widely credited with giving rise to what we now recognise as the modern free bleeding movement.

Kenya has seen its own public demonstrations. In 2023, nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba sparked national debate when she walked into the Senate wearing what appeared to be blood-stained clothing. Her message was clear: free sanitary pads should be available to schoolgirls who cannot afford them. The moment triggered outrage, applause, confusion, and conversation.

“This is the ‘period stigma’ that is making our girls end their lives,” she said at the time.

Her act highlighted a stark reality echoed across continents.

According to the World Bank, at least 500 million women globally lack consistent access to menstrual products, safe spaces, or proper facilities needed to manage their periods. This inequality pushes many into unsafe practices, school absenteeism, or complete withdrawal from daily life during menstruation.

For some, free bleeding becomes the only option, not a choice, but survival.

Advocates of free bleeding point to its environmental benefits, especially for women concerned about disposable waste. Others see it as a way to reconnect with their bodies.

Critics, however, argue that hygiene and practicality cannot be overlooked, especially in public or work settings.

Yet even with the polarised views, the conversation is expanding, and more women are openly examining what works for their bodies and their lifestyles.

Just like sweating, menstruation is a natural human process. The emergence of modern products simply adds more options to the mix. In the end, free bleeding is deeply personal. Women choose it—or reject it—for reasons as varied as culture, comfort, finances, and self-expression.