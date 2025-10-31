×
When silence becomes a friend

Wellness
 By Timo Muthuri | 7 hours from now  | 3 Min read
 When silence becomes a friend (Photo: iStock)

In a world that thrives on company and constant connection, silence can feel uncomfortable. Many people associate being alone with loneliness, a feeling often described as emptiness or exclusion. Yet solitude, says counselling psychologist Mwangi Alice, is something entirely different.

“Loneliness is the distress that comes from feeling disconnected from others,” she explains. “It is marked by emotional pain and a sense of isolation. Solitude, on the other hand, is intentional. It is the state of being alone without feeling lonely. In solitude, there is a sense of peace, autonomy, and self-connection.”

Her words are a quiet reminder that solitude is not about absence but presence. It is a conscious return to one’s own rhythm after being pulled in many directions. To sit quietly with oneself, without distraction or company, can feel strange at first, yet it holds immense power.

“Solitude provides psychological space for emotional regulation and recovery,” says Alice. “When we step away from constant stimulation, our nervous system has an opportunity to rest. This quiet time promotes clarity, reduces stress, and allows emotions to settle. Much like how sleep restores the body, solitude restores the mind.”

Scientific research supports this. A study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology found that moments of intentional solitude reduce stress and improve emotional balance among adults who regularly spend time alone. The study also noted that the benefits are strongest when solitude is chosen willingly rather than experienced as isolation.

Solitude is also fertile ground for creativity. “Cognitive psychology shows that creativity often emerges when the mind is allowed to wander freely,” Alice explains. “This process, known as incubation, occurs when we stop forcing solutions and give the mind room to breathe. Solitude creates that mental room. Without distractions, we integrate ideas more fluidly, leading to insights that might not surface in busy environments.”

It is also a path to deeper self-awareness. When we are alone, the noise of other voices fades, and our own becomes clearer. “Solitude encourages introspection,” says Alice. “It helps us process experiences without external influence. This reflective space enhances self-awareness, helping us recognise our true needs, values, and priorities. That, in turn, leads to more grounded and authentic decision-making.”

Finding peace in solitude does not happen overnight. Many people resist it because silence can bring up feelings they would rather avoid. Alice advises taking a gentle approach. “Transitioning toward solitude requires gradual adjustment,” she says. “Begin with small, intentional breaks, perhaps five to ten minutes of quiet reflection, mindful breathing, or journaling each day. Gradually extend this time. The goal is to develop comfort with your own company rather than abrupt disconnection from others.”

She suggests starting with simple practices. Take a walk without your phone, noticing the sounds and colours around you. Sit quietly and breathe deeply for a few minutes. Write freely about your thoughts and emotions, even if it is just asking yourself, How am I really feeling today? Engage in a solitary creative act such as painting, gardening, cooking, or playing music.

These small moments remind us that solitude is not about retreating from life but about reconnecting with it. In solitude, we learn to listen again, to our breath, our thoughts, and the quiet truths we often ignore.

When silence becomes a friend
When silence becomes a friend
