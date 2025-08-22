Who’s in your corner when you falter? (Photo: iStock)

There is a misconception about how God works. Many people think that since God has a future for you, whatever you do, his plans will just fall in place. God will not force you or hijack you into his plans for you; rather, he gives you the gift and privilege to choose between life or death, prosperity or poverty, goodness or disaster.

“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil; to give you a future and a hope” (Jeremiah 29:11). “See, I have set before you today life and prosperity, death and evil. In that I command you today to love the Lord your God; walk in his ways; and keep his commandments, statutes and judgments. That you may live and multiply and the Lord your God will bless you in the land which you go to possess” (Deuteronomy 30:15-16).

Choices have consequences. Choose short-term pain for long-term gain. The Bible says of Moses, “He chose to suffer affliction with the people of God for a season rather than enjoy the passing pleasures of sin.”

Many people have sacrificed their future, career and relationships for short-term pleasures. Life is full of pain, which develops patience, character and hope.

The pain that you endure for the moment is nothing compared to the glory that shall be revealed later. Choose values that make you valuable. Moses valued what God valued - his people, the Israelites.

God created you for a specific purpose and called you to be an achiever. To achieve your purpose, you need a team of a brain trust, a support group and a personal board of advisors. Success is never a one-man show. Eliud Kipchoge in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge had a team of doctors, nutritionists, pace setters and coaches to ensure his success. Choose a team comprising:

Models: A model is someone you want to be like and even surpass. Everything you know you learnt by watching, observing and hearing from a model - talking, eating, walking, your behaviour. Be careful who and what you watch or observe.

“Remember those who led you, who spoke the Word of God to you; and considering the result of their conduct, imitate their faith” (Hebrews 13:7).

Mentors and partners

Mentors: A mentor is an experienced and trusted advisor. You need several mentors; you can learn different things, such as finances and leadership. “The things which you have heard from me in the presence of witnesses, entrust these to faithful men who will be able to teach others also” (2nd Timothy 2:2).

Partners: A partner is a person with whom you are engaged in the same activity. These are people who share in your dream; work with you in your vision, career, the cause you stand for and your purpose. Partners buy into your dream and make your dream happen. “You younger men, likewise, be subject to your elders; and all of you, clothe yourself with humility towards one another, for God is opposed to the proud, but gives grace to the humble” (1st Peter 5:5).

Friends: A friend is someone who encourages you to be the best. They stretch you and pick you up when you fall. You need friends who challenge you and are generous with their time and materials. “The generous will themselves be blessed, for they share their food with the poor” (Proverbs 22:9).

A team covers your shortcomings, compensates for your weaknesses, makes you achieve more, helps you get back up when you stumble and fall and brings out the best in you.

As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another. Two people are better than one because they get more done by working together. If one falls down, the other can help him up.

But it is bad for the person who is alone and falls, because no one is there to help him up. If two people lie together, they will be warm. An enemy might defeat one person, but two people together can defend themselves, and a rope that is woven of three strings is hard to break.

Gifted people make mistakes as they head towards their destiny. We all stumble in many ways.

“For we all stumble in many things. Anyone who does not stumble in word is a perfect man, able to keep their whole body in check” (James 3:2).

Bishop Muriithi is the Founder & Overseer, House of Grace International Ministries