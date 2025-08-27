×
Feeling stuck? It might be internal conflict

Wellness
 By Esther Muchene | 1 week ago  | 2 Min read
Feeling stuck? It might be internal conflict
 Feeling stuck? It might be internal conflict (Photo: iStock)

Have you ever been in a situation where you can’t decide because you’re being tugged in different directions?

Well, internal conflict is actually a pervasive aspect of the human psychological experience that manifests as a state of discord arising from opposing desires, beliefs or values within you.

This profound psychological tension is not just indecision but a deeper struggle that can significantly affect your well-being, decision-making and personal growth if not checked. It pops up when you’re faced with choices or situations where psyche is pulling in opposing directions, leading to a misalignment between your conscious aspirations and unconscious drives.

It could also occur when there is a clash between your personal needs and external expectations. Understanding the root of these conflicts is the first step towards understanding what is happening and how to get to a healthy resolution.

Usually, this problem is rooted in early developmental experiences, particularly when one internalises disparate messages from caregivers or significant others.

For instance, a child who is praised for their academic achievement but subtly discouraged from pursuing their creative interests may develop an internal conflict between the desire for intellectual accomplishment and a suppressed yearning for artistic expression once they grow up.

This dissonance can also stem from societal pressures where personal values or religious beliefs may clash with prevailing norms. As a result, you battle whether to remain true to your individual autonomy or give in to communal belonging.

Dr Carl Rogers, a foundational figure in humanistic psychology, said psychological distress often arises from a discrepancy between one’s real self, who you genuinely are, and your ideal self, the person you believe you should be. This internal incongruence, therefore, becomes a fertile ground for conflict.

To recognise what is going on, a lot of self-awareness is required to help identify some of those triggers that can exacerbate the situation. In most, if not all, cases, these triggers will demand alignment with one side. For example, a party invitation could ignite conflict in an introvert who values both connection and personal solitude.

Emotionally, you may feel guilty, resentment, confusion or a sense of being perpetually stuck. Another key indicator is when an otherwise straightforward choice feels overwhelmingly difficult, leading to procrastination or a pattern of self-sabotage. When you notice these repetitive, negative thought patterns or a persistent feeling of unease around specific issues, there is a chance internal conflict is at play.

To address this, you must first acknowledge and validate the conflict. Instead of suppressing or dismissing these feelings like many of us do, allow yourself to sit with that discomfort and realise that those opposing forces are a valid part of your experience.

Journaling can help, but if you prefer talking it out, then sign up for a therapeutic session, which will provide invaluable insight and support.

