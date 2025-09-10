I'm miserable and shopping isn't helping. What's wrong with me?

Hi Chris,

I’m not happy. All the things I do that I think will make me happier, such as moving to a better place with my boyfriend or buying a new phone, make no difference at all.

Will anything ever make me happy again?

Not Happy

Hi Not Happy!

Fancy houses and possessions only make us happier for a short while. But some things will make you happier for a lifetime!

Like you’ll feel happier if you take even the smallest amount of regular exercise. And if you get enough sleep. And eat breakfast.

You’ll feel happier if you have a routine at home. You’ll feel happier if you and your bf have a regular shared bedtime. And lots of good sex. Because the habits that create a great sex life also improve every other aspect of your relationship.

Like being completely open with one another. Couples who are totally honest and discuss everything are much happier together and more intimate.

Look for some projects that are so involving that you don’t notice where the time went. Because activities like that make you feel really good about yourself.

Actively developing your talents will make you much happier. Whether at work, sport, playing a musical instrument or whatever. Actively helping others will make you happier. Even just being kinder. Have you noticed that whenever you’re nice to someone, your whole day goes better and people seem to like you more?

Having good, close, real-life friends will also make you much happier.

You’ll be happier if you accept yourself the way you are and are optimistic. Because if you think life’s going to get better, then that’s the way it goes. And you can learn to be optimistic by always concentrating on things that have gone right rather than dwelling on your difficulties. Even things as small as not getting rained on today! Because one of the biggest causes of misery is worrying about things that went wrong. Or it might go wrong in future. So always see the bright side and you’ll be much happier.

All the best,

Chris