What's your body telling you in the morning? 7 signs you shouldn't ignore

Health
 By Ryan Kerubo | 2 weeks ago  | 3 Min read
 What’s your body telling you in the morning? 7 signs you shouldn’t ignore (Photo: iStock)

Before you grab your phone in the morning, pause. Your body might be trying to tell you something important.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), morning hours often reveal subtle signs of underlying health conditions, especially cardiovascular, respiratory and neurological issues. The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that hormonal changes make this a critical window for detecting hidden problems.

Listening to your body when you first wake up could help spot serious conditions before they escalate. That first hour is a powerful check-in with your health, and ignoring it could cost you.

Here are 7 warning signs to watch out for and what they could mean:

1. Bad breath, even after brushing

Sure, everyone wakes up with morning breath but if your breath still smells odd even after brushing, it could be more than just poor oral hygiene. Persistent bad breath is sometimes linked to kidney or liver issues, or undiagnosed diabetes.

A 2023 review in the Journal of Clinical Medicine found that halitosis, or chronic bad breath, affects up to 30 per cent of adults, with 10 to 15 per cent of cases caused by systemic illness.

2. Gasping or choking during sleep

Waking up gasping could signal obstructive sleep apnoea, a condition where breathing stops and starts while you sleep. It is linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and even sudden death during sleep. If you snore loudly or feel unusually tired despite sleeping, speak to your doctor about getting a sleep study.

3. Chest heaviness or tightness

Heart attacks are most likely to occur in the early morning, when stress hormones spike. If you feel a heavy chest sensation or tightness upon waking, especially if you are over 40, overweight, or under chronic stress, take it seriously. 

4. Swollen face or legs

Morning puffiness could be a sign of fluid retention caused by problems with your heart, liver or kidneys. While occasional swelling might be harmless, sudden or persistent puffiness deserves medical attention. 

A 2024 NHS report notes that chronic kidney disease affects over one million people, many without symptoms until it is advanced. 

5. Dizziness when you stand

Feeling lightheaded when you get up could signal low blood pressure, inner ear issues or even an early warning sign of stroke.

The Stroke Association warns that one in four strokes is preceded by minor signs, including dizziness or imbalance. Don’t brush it off as simply standing up too quickly.

6. Numbness or tingling on one side

This could signal a mini-stroke, known as a transient ischaemic attack or TIA, nerve damage such as neuropathy, or a cervical spine issue. TIAs are red flags. Any new, one-sided numbness should be treated as urgent.

7. Waking up soaked in sweat

Night sweats can occur due to menopause or a warm room, but if they are frequent, drenching and unexplained, they could point to something more serious, such as tuberculosis, lymphoma or another infection.

.

.

.

