×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Can a relationship survive opposite money habits?

Managing Your Money
 By Anjellah Owino | 1 day from now  | 3 Min read
Money and love often make an uneasy pair. Even the strongest relationships can be tested by disagreements over spending, saving and financial priorities
 Can a relationship survive opposite money habits? (Photo: iStock)

Money is one of the leading causes of tension in relationships, yet perfect financial compatibility between partners is rare. According to Patrick Wameyo, there is no such thing as perfect financial compatibility between partners.

“There are no two perfectly compatible people, but partners can agree on what needs to be achieved and work towards it,” he says.

He notes that the way one partner handles money will rarely mirror the other’s, due to differences in personality and family background. The most common scenario, he explains, is a saver paired with a spender. The saver is usually organised and careful with finances, while the other may struggle to manage money effectively.

“Both extremes are very possible to find between couples,” he adds.

Patrick emphasises that relationships can survive despite different money habits, as love is rarely based solely on finances. However, money eventually becomes necessary, and poor financial habits can create strain.

He observes that men, in particular, may feel insecure or arrogant if they are poor money managers.

“Poor money habits may lead one partner to give up on the other. If one person is constantly forced to make ends meet, it is not sustainable over time,” he explains.

Financial stress, he notes, affects overall satisfaction in relationships. Stress caused by low income is generally easier to manage than stress caused by human error, such as extravagance, gambling, or careless spending. “People can live on a low income, but poor habits can lead to conflict between couples,” he says.

Being frugal, Patrick points out, is beneficial, as it involves maximising resources and spending wisely.

In practical terms, financial compatibility is not about perfection in money management but about setting common goals and prioritising spending together.

“People can have different spending habits but still be compatible. Being compatible is about agreeing on common goals,” he says.

He advises couples to allocate money for both individual needs and joint priorities, maintaining personal independence while achieving shared objectives.

“There are things one would want to do individually. What matters is reaching an understanding of shared objectives. This understanding develops over time,” he adds.

Compatibility, Patrick insists, revolves around agreement on priorities and consistent effort to achieve them. Living together, partners often learn from one another; for instance, the less organised partner can improve if their partner is strong at planning.

“Mutual understanding is key. If the better organiser takes the lead, it works well, but conflicts arise if one partner is wasteful and does not appreciate the other’s efforts,” he says.

Strife often occurs when a disorganised partner refuses to acknowledge poor money habits or declines guidance.

Patrick emphasises that a financial plan alone does not create compatibility but supports it by providing a framework for prioritising goals. Differences in priorities, however, can make compatibility more challenging. Couples must agree on what to focus their money on.

Assessing compatibility begins with open discussions about finances and understanding each partner’s habits.

“When you meet, you meet as lovers, not finance experts. All partners are incompatible at first. Only by talking can they understand each other’s approach to money,” he says.

He encourages couples to acknowledge differences, set up joint accounts, commit to shared goals, assign responsibilities, and remain transparent about separate accounts.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Can a relationship survive opposite money habits?
Can a relationship survive opposite money habits?
Next article
Can couples survive different spending habits?
Can couples survive different spending habits?
.

Similar Articles

What you should know about your first salary
By Anjellah Owino Feb. 11, 2026
What you should know about your first salary
Why financial clarity matters more than a perfect budget
By Brendah Makena Jan. 29, 2026
Why financial clarity matters more than a perfect budget
Beating the January money crunch with smarter spending habits
By Brendah Makena Jan. 22, 2026
Beating the January money crunch with smarter spending habits
.

Latest Articles

Guide to staying cool when the sun is at its peak
Guide to staying cool when the sun is at its peak
Health
By Dr Alfred Murage
17m ago
Can a relationship survive opposite money habits?
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
32m ago
Why seasonal romance trends trigger real pain
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
44m ago
Backbone of the family: Celebrating modern stay-at-home mothers
Living
By Jael Wakesho
22h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Navigating a year of spending with ease
By Anjellah Owino Jan. 21, 2026
Navigating a year of spending with ease
>Can a big paycheck really buy me career happiness?
By Chris Hart Dec. 28, 2025
Can a big paycheck really buy me career happiness?
>Host a fabulous festive season without overspending
By Anjellah Owino Dec. 22, 2025
Host a fabulous festive season without overspending
>Enjoy the holidays without financial stress
By Brendah Makena Dec. 18, 2025
Enjoy the holidays without financial stress

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved