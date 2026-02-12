×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

What you should know about your first salary

Managing Your Money
 By Anjellah Owino | 17 hours from now  | 3 Min read
What you should know about your first salary
 What you should know about your first salary (Photo: iStock)

The first paycheck often brings a lot of excitement, as it signifies independence. This, family obligations and societal expectations can also make many people rush into spending.

Personal financial advisor Sophia Achieng says that if you are coming from a background where money is tight, there is a strong urge to change your lifestyle.

Once you receive your first earnings, she advises understanding a pay slip. Before spending anything, you should clearly understand deductions and confirm the net pay.

“Look at your payslip critically and get to know what deductions have been made,” she says.

She also advises pausing before spending by understanding your net income, that is, what you get after deductions. Equally important, she says, is knowing your employment contract in detail, such as allowances, medical cover, bonuses, salary review timelines, transport, and insurance.

This helps people advocate for themselves more effectively. She encourages new employees not to shy away from negotiation.

“People have this fear that if you negotiate, you will not be hired, which should not be the case. You should be firm enough and negotiate respectfully. If the salary is fixed, look to see if the benefits are flexible,” she says.

Once you have earned your salary, Sophia suggests giving your money a purpose by setting up a plan.  She recommends dividing income before it arrives with the 50/30/20 rule based on net income. The 50 per cent goes towards needs, 30 per cent for wants, and 20 per cent for savings.

“While people can adapt this to their own needs, the most important thing here is being consistent,” she says.

Savings, she says, should not wait for a higher income. Even small amounts should be set aside, preferably in a separate account, to begin building an emergency fund, for instance, through a money market fund.

Sophia highlights that one of the most common mistakes new earners make is spending quickly to look employed. She says that small, seemingly harmless expenses, such as new clothes, frequent outings, and convenient purchases, can significantly impact your wallet.

While the desire to upgrade your appearance or lifestyle is natural, she emphasises starting with paying yourself first by saving. She urges first-time earners to avoid upgrading everything at once, adding that lifestyle growth should be gradual, matched with increasing savings.

“Ask yourself whether how you are spending aligns with your dreams. Being able to account for how the first paycheck was used builds confidence and a sense of control,” she says.

Emergency funds and insurance are seen as unrealistic for beginners, but she says that you don’t need a lot of money to start. Insurance, especially medical and basic accident cover, protects your financial progress.

Before the second paycheck arrives, she advises accounting for every shilling spent, creating a simple budget, automating savings, and setting healthy boundaries.

“The first paycheck can help us build habits that last. It is just as important as the last one you will be paid when you leave the job,” she says.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
What you should know about your first salary
What you should know about your first salary
Next article
Why financial clarity matters more than a perfect budget
Why financial clarity matters more than a perfect budget
.

Similar Articles

Beating the January money crunch with smarter spending habits
By Brendah Makena Jan. 22, 2026
Beating the January money crunch with smarter spending habits
Navigating a year of spending with ease
By Anjellah Owino Jan. 21, 2026
Navigating a year of spending with ease
Can a big paycheck really buy me career happiness?
By Chris Hart Dec. 28, 2025
Can a big paycheck really buy me career happiness?
.

Latest Articles

Romance on a budget: Simple ways to celebrate Valentine's Day
Romance on a budget: Simple ways to celebrate Valentine's Day
Living
By Brendah Makena
14h ago
Easy recipe: Beef and veggie stir fry
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
15h ago
Speak up: When expectations go unmet at home
Living
By Esther Muchene
15h ago
What you should know about your first salary
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
15h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Host a fabulous festive season without overspending
By Anjellah Owino Dec. 22, 2025
Host a fabulous festive season without overspending
>Enjoy the holidays without financial stress
By Brendah Makena Dec. 18, 2025
Enjoy the holidays without financial stress
>Your guide to wise holiday spending
By Anjellah Owino Dec. 13, 2025
Your guide to wise holiday spending
>Ways you can use that bonus to build wealth
By Anjellah Owino Dec. 9, 2025
Ways you can use that bonus to build wealth

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved