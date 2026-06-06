I know what needs doing, so why can't I start?

Avoid putting off stuff that’s unpleasant by breaking tough tasks into smaller pieces that feel easier to start (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris!

I’m a dreadful procrastinator. Everything from house chores to important work tasks and health stuff like exercising. And I’m beginning to realise that the thought of all those things that are not getting done is stressing me out. But how do I change?

Tomorrow

Chris says,

Hi Tomorrow!

Procrastination’s a habit, not something you’re born with. So you can unlearn it!

Sometimes it comes from overconfidence. ‘That won’t take long, so I can do it Tomorrow.’ But something else always comes up, so you end up rushing at the last minute.

Avoid putting off stuff that’s unpleasant by breaking tough tasks into smaller pieces that feel easier to start. Like if you have to fill in a tax form, start by filling in an easy section. Persuade yourself to do just one tiresome activity each day. You’ll be surprised how good you feel.

Maybe you always feel ‘I’m not in the mood right now,’ but that better mood never arrives. Perhaps you’re putting things off because you fear failure. Like making sales calls or collecting debts.

But the one thing all successful people have in common is that they make a lot of mistakes and often fail. Then they learn from their failures and go on to succeed.

The key is to decide which tasks actually matter and to focus on those. Persuade yourself to spend just five minutes on a challenging task and assess how much you’ve done. Do another five minutes. Take stock again after that. Before you know it, the momentum of the task is carrying you forward on its own.

Set yourself small goals all the way through the task, and congratulate yourself each time you reach one. Each little success will motivate you to keep going. Tell people what you’re planning to do. Like it’s much easier to cut down your drinking if you know your friends will tease you every time you fall off the wagon!

And before you know it, you’ll have learned a whole new approach to life. More proactive, less stressed, and with a lot more free time!

All the best,

Chris