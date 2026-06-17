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Would your relationship survive the distance?

Living
 By Jayne Rose Gacheri | 11 hours from now  | 5 Min read
Would your relationship survive the distance?
 Distance simply magnifies what already exists. If communication is already weak, distance exposes it (Photo: Gemini)

The familiar ringtone breaks the silence just as the clock strikes 6.45 am. Thirty-one-year-old Purity Mugambi reaches for her phone almost instinctively, a smile spreading across her face as his name lights up the screen.

Hundreds of kilometres away, in Atlanta, Georgia, it is 11.45 pm, and 36-year-old Patrick Mugambi, her husband, is winding down after another demanding day at work.

Patrick and Purity’s worlds have followed different rhythms all day, yet this nightly video call has become their meeting place.

The two laugh about ordinary things: the neighbour’s stubborn dog, a forgotten birthday and their son’s latest school adventure. For thirty precious minutes, the miles disappear. Then the call ends, the screen goes dark, and each returns to “their home”, missing the other.

For thousands of couples today, this scene has become part of everyday life.Whether separated by careers, studies, overseas jobs or family responsibilities, long-distance relationships are becoming increasingly common.

Behind the joyful reunion posts and countdowns to the next visit lies a deeper story of trust, patience, loneliness and the daily choice to keep choosing each other despite the distance.

For Fiona and Justin Onduso, living apart was never part of the plan. Barely two years into their marriage, Justin accepted a job in another country after months of unsuccessful job applications in Kenya. This opportunity meant leaving behind his wife and nine-month-old daughter.

“The first few weeks felt like an extended business trip,” Fiona recalls. “We were excited because we believed it would be temporary. Then weeks became months, and we slowly realised we had to learn a completely new way of being married.”

Today, their relationship revolves around routines they have intentionally created: morning text messages, scheduled evening calls, watching the same movie while connected online and never sleeping without checking in, regardless of how exhausting the day has been.

“It sounds simple, but consistency became our language of love,” Justin says.Relationship counsellor and therapist Alice Muraya says that, unlike previous generations, modern couples have access to technology that makes constant communication possible.

“A message can travel from Nairobi to London in seconds, and a birthday can be celebrated over a video call, while parents can read bedtime stories from thousands of kilometres away,” says the therapist.

However, she says that while technology has transformed communication, it has not eliminated the emotional work relationships require. Some experts argue that digital connection has also created new expectations.

“Partners may wonder why someone who was online a few minutes ago has not responded to a message, or why a video call feels rushed after a long day. Constant accessibility can sometimes create pressure instead of reassurance,” says Alice, adding, “This is where trust quietly becomes the foundation of every successful long-distance relationship.”

She further explains that unlike couples who can read each other’s moods across the dinner table or resolve misunderstandings with a simple embrace, partners living apart often rely almost entirely on words. A delayed reply can easily be misunderstood, and a poorly chosen text message may linger in the mind for hours. Without intentional communication, small misunderstandings can quickly grow into larger emotional distances.

Dennis Kirui, a psychologist, observes that physical separation rarely destroys healthy relationships on its own.

“Distance simply magnifies what already exists. If communication is already weak, distance exposes it, and if trust is fragile, distance tests it. However, when couples have built a strong emotional foundation, living apart can actually strengthen their appreciation for one another,” he says.

Perhaps that explains why many couples say the greatest challenge is not the kilometres between them, but the everyday moments they cannot share: the spontaneous conversations after dinner, attending family celebrations together, comforting each other after a difficult day, or simply sitting quietly in the same room without saying a word.

Not every love story, however, survives the distance.

For Daniel Lemaiyan, 29, and Trizzah Seriyan, 24, separation slowly became more than a matter of geography. What began with enthusiastic phone calls and carefully planned visits gradually gave way to missed calls, postponed trips and conversations that revolved around logistics rather than emotions.

“We were still talking every day, but somewhere along the way, we stopped sharing our lives. We updated each other instead of connecting,” says Trizzah.

The silence between messages became heavier than the kilometres that separated them. Months after they decided to part ways, both say the experience changed how they think about relationships.

“There wasn’t one dramatic moment that ended us, and looking back, I think we kept waiting for circumstances to improve instead of intentionally nurturing the relationship we already had,” Trizzah reflects.

Daniel shares a similar perspective.

“Distance didn’t break us. Rather, it revealed conversations we had avoided for a long time, and as painful as it was, it taught me that love also requires presence, not just physical presence but emotional presence,” he says thoughtfully.

Relationship experts say this is a familiar pattern. While physical distance may create the circumstances, emotional distance often develops quietly through unspoken frustrations, unresolved disagreements and assumptions that the other person simply “understands”.

Ironically, the very technology designed to keep couples connected, such as a message left on “Read”, a photograph posted online without explanation, a missed video call because of different time zones, or an unexpected friendship that sparks insecurity, can sometimes become another source of tension.

IT expert John Kamonde says social media has created the illusion that partners should always know what the other is doing.

“Constant digital visibility does not necessarily translate into emotional intimacy, and in some cases, it fuels anxiety, comparison and unnecessary conflict,” he says.

He encourages couples to establish healthy communication boundaries rather than attempting to monitor each other’s every move.

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