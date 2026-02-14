×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Is your partner speaking your love language?

Living
 By Joan Oyiela | 15 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Is your partner speaking your love language?
 Is your partner speaking your love language? (Photo: iStock)

Understanding love languages provides a practical approach to ensuring that affection is not only offered, but also truly received. Tailoring gestures to a partner’s preferences makes love more intentional. Long-term relationships require more than surface-level romance; they require deeper emotional fulfilment, such as security, emotional safety, reliability and shared growth.

1. Words of Affirmation

People whose primary love language is words of affirmation value verbal expressions of love and appreciation. Frequent “I love yous,” compliments, encouragement, thoughtful messages, and digital communication such as texting or social media engagement make them feel seen and valued.According to Beverly Okoth, a Mental Health Expert, Counselling Psychologist, and Youth Mentor specialising in emotional resilience, attachment, and relational wellbeing, words of encouragement and reliable emotional cues trigger neurochemical responses that regulate stress, reinforce safety, and strengthen connection. In essence, love begins as a neurological experience. Words of affirmation directly activate the brain’s reward systems, reinforcing self-worth and emotional security.

2. Quality Time

For people whose love language is quality time, feeling loved means having a partner who genuinely wants to spend time with them. Active listening, eye contact, meaningful conversations, and shared activities are essential.This love language centres on undivided attention being fully present without distractions from phones, television, or external interruptions. It’s not about the length of time spent together, but the depth of engagement. Even minor distractions can quietly signal neglect to someone who values quality time.3. Acts of Service

If acts of service are your love language, actions truly speak louder than words. You feel most loved when your partner goes out of their way to make your life easier through small or significant tasks that show care, effort, and thoughtfulness.People with this love language appreciate reliability, follow-through, and practical support. These gestures communicate love through consistency and dependability, creating emotional security and trust.

4. Receiving GiftsFor those whose love language is receiving gifts, tangible items serve as visual symbols of love. It’s not about monetary value, but the intention behind the gift the thought, reflection, and emotional meaning attached to it.People with this love language feel deeply loved when someone remembers them, chooses something deliberately, and presents it as a representation of the relationship. The emotional impact comes from knowing they were held in someone’s thoughts.

5. Physical Touch

People who value physical touch feel loved through affectionate contact such as holding hands, hugging, cuddling, kissing, and sexual intimacy. Safe, appropriate touch activates oxytocin, calming the nervous system and deepening feelings of safety and belonging according to Dr Beverly.Often, the roots of this love language trace back to childhood, where affection and security were expressed through physical closeness. For these individuals, touch remains a powerful emotional connector.

We often give love the way we prefer to receive it, assuming others experience it the same way. When emotional needs go unrecognised, relationships can feel strained or unsatisfying even when affection is genuine. Most relational struggles don’t stem from a lack of love, but from misaligned emotional communication.Dr Beverly Okoth emphasises that understanding love languages adds depth beyond romance. They reveal how our brains register safety, value, and emotional connection. Love doesn’t need to be loud or performative. It thrives in quiet, consistent acts of presence, effort, acknowledgement, and understanding. These simple practices deepen connection long after the flowers fade

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Is your partner speaking your love language?
Is your partner speaking your love language?
Next article
Learn to speak up without being pushy
Learn to speak up without being pushy
.

Similar Articles

When did Valentine's Day become a spending contest?
By Chris Hart Feb. 14, 2026
When did Valentine's Day become a spending contest?
Survive Valentine's Day without texting your ex
By Tania Omusale Feb. 14, 2026
Survive Valentine's Day without texting your ex
Can couples survive different spending habits?
By Anjellah Owino Feb. 14, 2026
Can couples survive different spending habits?
.

Latest Articles

Easy recipe: Fried chicken and onion rice
Easy recipe: Fried chicken and onion rice
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
12h ago
Is your partner speaking your love language?
Living
By Joan Oyiela
13h ago
Learn to speak up without being pushy
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
13h ago
Craving closeness or running from it? Here's why
Between The Sheets
By Anjellah Owino
13h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Thoughtful Valentine's Day gift ideas that truly matter
By Brendah Makena Feb. 13, 2026
Thoughtful Valentine's Day gift ideas that truly matter
>Romance on a budget: Simple ways to celebrate Valentine's Day
By Brendah Makena Feb. 11, 2026
Romance on a budget: Simple ways to celebrate Valentine's Day
>Speak up: When expectations go unmet at home
By Esther Muchene Feb. 11, 2026
Speak up: When expectations go unmet at home
>What you should know about your first salary
By Anjellah Owino Feb. 11, 2026
What you should know about your first salary

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved