Medical safety begins with you, not just your doctor’s skill (Photo: iStock)

Advances in medical care have led to continued improvements in the quality of care, better outcomes, and fewer complications. You are far more likely to walk out of a hospital unscathed nowadays compared to decades gone by. But medical care will never become foolproof. You are always at risk of some untoward event every time you subject yourself to healthcare providers.

Don’t get me wrong. Every effort is made to optimise the care that you get whenever you are unwell. Physicians go through rigorous training before being certified to practice. They must also maintain their skills and knowledge through mandatory and continuous revalidation programmes. And healthcare institutions have processes in place that countercheck everything, leaving little chance of something going wrong. Over time, healthcare has become safer and safer. But that doesn’t guarantee you’ll always get out unscathed. Medical complications still happen, patients still get maimed for life, and others inadvertently die following interactions with healthcare providers.

You must stay vigilant whilst interacting with doctors and healthcare institutions. Processes may be in place to ensure your safety, but you must never leave yourself completely at the mercy of your healthcare providers. Your starting point is a review of your current health status. If you are in good health, keep away from doctors. Many patients have been harmed by overzealous doctors searching for something, anything, that may warrant some intervention.

If you must see a physician, then be it. Make sure you have an idea of what is ailing you. Then go through the motions of selecting the most suitable healthcare provider. Get recommendations from friends and family members, search online or check with the local medical board. Your best bet for optimal care is by seeing the right specialist from the outset, in a healthcare facility renowned for high-quality care.

Don’t accept your doctor’s recommendations blindly. Ask questions. Why is one option being recommended over the other, and at what cost? What would happen if you didn’t have surgery? Have they handled cases like yours before? And what were the outcomes? If satisfactory answers are not forthcoming, go elsewhere.

Being vigilant about your healthcare will keep you out of potential medical harm. A proactive healthy lifestyle will minimise interactions with healthcare providers. The more you keep away from physicians and hospitals, the better you will be. But if some harm comes your way, as it will sometimes, get your healthcare providers to redress it immediately.

Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist