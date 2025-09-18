×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Your body odour can reveal secrets about your health

Health
 By Dr Alfred Murage | 3 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Your body odour can reveal secrets about your health
  Your body odour can reveal secrets about your health (Photo: iStock)

We emit a barrage of smelly chemicals through our pores and in our breath. In most cases, what we emit is innocuous and mostly related to our cleanliness and grooming. But some odours are a sign that we might be getting ill, and could be used to diagnose several diseases. A new smell may indicate that something has changed in your body.

Can diseases have a noticeable impact on our sense of smell? To stay alive, our bodies must continually convert food and drink into energy. It does this through a series of chemical reactions in our cells that convert sugars from our food into energy our body can use. These chemical reactions produce molecules which can easily evaporate and potentially be picked up by our noses. Having a disease can change the specific molecules produced, altering our body odour fingerprint.

Some diseases can trigger a strong characteristic smell that most humans will be able to detect. The breath or skin of people with poorly controlled diabetes can produce a fruity aroma due to the build-up of fruity-smelling acidic chemicals called ketones. Some infectious diseases also give off characteristic smells. Sweet-smelling poo could be a sign of infection with cholera, which is a common cause of diarrhoea. Tuberculosis can cause a person’s breath to smell foul, like stale beer. People with liver disease can emit a musty or sulphurous odour from their breath or urine, while if your breath smells of ammonia or has a fishy aroma, this could be a sign of kidney disease.

Health scientists have been working on techniques for systematically detecting smelly biomarkers that could speed up diagnoses of several conditions, ranging from brain conditions to cancer. Some advances have been made with the use of AI to aid specific detection of telltale smells. Such technology is necessary as relatively few people have noses powerful enough to detect these telltale biochemicals that crop up in the early stages of a disease.

Dogs continue to play a role in disease detection, too. You see, dogs have a sense of smell that is reportedly up to 100,000 times stronger than ours. Scientists have trained canines to sniff out lung, breast, ovarian, bladder and prostate cancers in people. Dogs have also been trained to detect early signs of Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, oncoming epileptic seizures, and malaria. All from specific smelly signals alone.

Among other telltale signs of disease, you must stay vigilant about the kinds of smells you notice within yourself and others. If the smell doesn’t feel right, it will mostly be nothing. But it could well be something else that warrants additional scrutiny.

Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Your body odour can reveal secrets about your health
Your body odour can reveal secrets about your health
Next article
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health
.

Similar Articles

Why your knees hurt and how to keep them strong
By Noel Nabiswa Aug. 28, 2025
Why your knees hurt and how to keep them strong
Ozempic faces Sh258 billion lawsuit amid weight-loss craze
By Boniface Mithika Aug. 23, 2025
Ozempic faces Sh258 billion lawsuit amid weight-loss craze
What's your body telling you in the morning? 7 signs you shouldn't ignore
By Ryan Kerubo Aug. 20, 2025
What's your body telling you in the morning? 7 signs you shouldn't ignore
.

Latest Articles

Your body odour can reveal secrets about your health
Your body odour can reveal secrets about your health
Health
By Dr Alfred Murage
1h ago
Why more adults are losing sleep, turning to drugs
Living
By Esther Dianah
2h ago
Supporting a loved one through mental disability
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
2h ago
Cut through the sugar overload and live healthier
Healthy Eating
By Ryan Kerubo
2h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Understanding your cycle can improve work and wellness
By Timo Muthuri Aug. 19, 2025
Understanding your cycle can improve work and wellness
>Perimenopause a phase many endure in silence
By Ryan Kerubo Aug. 16, 2025
Perimenopause a phase many endure in silence
>How to lower your medical bills without sacrificing care
By Dr Alfred Murage Aug. 15, 2025
How to lower your medical bills without sacrificing care
>More than just temperature: What fever means for your child's well-being
By Ryan Kerubo Aug. 14, 2025
More than just temperature: What fever means for your child's well-being
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved