Easy recipe: Swahili beef biryani (Photo: iStock)

Ingredients:

1 litre of vegetable oil (for frying)

1 heaped tablespoon of garlic and ginger paste

1kg beef, cut into chunks

2 tomatoes

1 green pepper

6 fried onions

Five potatoes coated with saffron powder and fried

2 beef bouillon cubes

2 tablespoons of biryani spice

500ml plain yoghurt

200g tomato paste

A pinch of saffron

1 tablespoon sugar

Salt to taste

What to do:

First, heat the pressure cooker and add the cooking oil. Next, add the garlic and ginger paste and stir until well combined. Then add the beef, cut into chunky cubes and mix it all together. Add the secret ingredient: the biryani spice.

The aroma will fill the room. Finally, mix everything until it's nicely combined. At this point, add the tomatoes, pepper, plain yoghurt, tomato paste, sugar, salt, saffron and half of the fried onions. Mix everything, then cover the pressure cooker.

Leave to cook for 20–30 minutes. Open the lid carefully, add the potatoes and the remaining onions and mix everything. Let that cook for another 10–15 minutes, then serve with biryani rice.

Enjoy!