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Style your polka dots without looking overdone

Fashion and Beauty
 By Molly Chebet | 10 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Style your polka dots without looking overdone
 When styling outfits with polka dots, some of the core principles include modern balance (Photo: Gemini)

Polka dots are known for bringing a vintage, retro look to an outfit, but they can also be styled as a modern essential. The polka dot trend moves away from being overly cute by focusing on simple, sharp shapes and updated fabrics such as sheer mesh and smooth satin. These new textures give the classic print a fresh, sophisticated edge.

When styling outfits with polka dots, some of the core principles include modern balance. One can pair the playful rhythm of dots with structured, minimalist pieces. It is also important to consider the size of the spots when styling a polka dot outfit.

Outfits with large dots look great on larger body types, while tiny micro dots act as a subtle pattern for a simpler, more understated style. Another principle is to keep it simple and not overdo it. Polka dots also look their best when worn with plain colours such as black, dark brown, or denim.

There are many ways to style polka dot outfits. For a casual look, pair a polka dot midi skirt with a leather jacket and knee-high boots, perfect for concerts or time with friends. For an elevated, sporty feel, style a polka-dot windbreaker or track top with tailored trousers and ballet flats.

For a relaxed, high-fashion silhouette, pair an oversized spotted top with baggy horseshoe jeans and chunky jewellery. A matching wide-leg trouser and vest set offers a more coordinated, sophisticated and elongated look.

For those who prefer monochromatic outfits, black and white polka dots offer a sharp, graphic feel. When adding bright accents, a red bag or red shoes can be paired with a neutral dotted dress to achieve a trendy, colourful look. Experimenting with colour, especially in polka dot outfits, is a bold and creative move. Dots in dark brown, bright red, or light tan offer a fresh alternative to the usual black.

Accessories always add an extra layer of style when creating a polka dot outfit. For jewellery, simple gold hoops or pearls can be used to echo the dot pattern without overwhelming the look. When it comes to footwear, pointed-toe mules, kitten heels, or sleek Adidas sneakers are ideal pairings for spring. When mixing patterns, polka dots can be paired with stripes or other prints, provided the scale is different. For example, micro dots can be paired with wide stripes.

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