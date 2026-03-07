Simple tricks to help you elevate a one-colour suit (Photo: Gemini)

When styling a monochromatic suit, you should use a single colour for your entire outfit, including the jacket, trousers, shirt, shoes and accessories. This creates a streamlined, professional silhouette that can elongate your frame and project a polished, sophisticated image.

However, there are various ways to prevent a monochromatic suit from looking flat or uniform-like. One way to achieve this is to vary shades and tones. Rather than feeling obligated to match every piece perfectly, use three or four different nuances of the same colour. Examples include pairing a deep navy suit with a medium blue shirt and a royal blue tie.

Another technique is to mix textures. Contrasting different fabric finishes creates visual interest. Combining a structured wool suit with a silk blouse or fine-gauge knit turtleneck is a perfect example of this. Other effective pairings include wearing leather with knitwear or denim with cotton.

You can also balance proportions. If the suit is more relaxed or oversized, keep your undershirt or base layer fitted to maintain a harmonious look.

When choosing a colour palette for an outfit, it is important to consider that different palettes evoke different moods and are suited to specific occasions. Neutral tones such as black, grey and navy are ideal for formal or high-stakes business settings. An all-black look is a timeless, edgy choice, while darker charcoal shades of grey can appear ultra-sophisticated.

Earth tones such as beige and brown are perfect for autumn or business casual settings, as these colours create a warm, rich aesthetic. This look is sophisticated and high-end. Those who love bold colours such as red, pink and green should keep accessories within the same colour family or use neutral tones to avoid overwhelming the senses. A red or maroon suit is also ideal for making a statement at evening events.

When it comes to footwear, to create a seamless column of colour, wear shoes in the same colour family as your suit. For example, pair red heels with a red suit. To give your outfit a modern edge, try breaking up the monotony of most palettes with a clean white sneaker.

When accessorising, you can introduce a standout colour or subtle contrast. For instance, you could add metallic gold jewellery to a pink outfit. If your suit or bag has metallic details, make sure they are all silver or all gold to maintain a cohesive look.