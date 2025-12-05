×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Lounge in style this holiday

Fashion and Beauty
 By Molly Chebet | 10 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Lounge in style this holiday
 Lounge in style this holiday (Photo: iStock)

Loungewear has evolved far beyond simple home attire. Once reserved for relaxing at home, it is now a versatile category of clothing designed for comfort without compromising style.

Soft, airy fabrics and relaxed silhouettes make these outfits perfect for unwinding. Modern trends have also introduced sophisticated matching sets and separates that allow seamless transitions into casual social outings or travel.

Typically made from materials such as cotton, jersey, modal, fleece, wool, cashmere, or silk, loungewear often features loose fits, stretchy waists, drawstrings and pockets. Popular styles include coordinated sets, hoodies, sweatpants, leggings and oversized sweaters.

It is important to distinguish loungewear from sleepwear. Unlike nightclothes, loungewear is structured to support casual daytime activities while still prioritising comfort.

There are numerous stylish loungewear combinations to try. For instance, a jogger and sweater set is a classic choice. This coordinated ensemble offers a comfortable yet polished look, perfect for relaxing at home or running casual errands. Soft fabrics and thoughtful design ensure warmth and ease while maintaining a put-together appearance.

For a more refined option, tapered joggers paired with a blazer transform casual knit pants into a sophisticated outfit. Coordinating them with a fitted undershirt and a structured suit jacket creates a polished, relaxed aesthetic ideal for the office or a home workspace.

Silk or satin pyjama-style sets provide another versatile option. Featuring a soft shirt and complementary high-waisted or tailored pants, these sets are perfect for lounging indoors. With the right accessories and heels, they can quickly become suitable for a formal dinner or social outing.

Tailored knit pants paired with a cardigan offer a refined, multi-layered look. Wide-cut trousers or palazzos combined with an open-front sweater and a snug, tailored sleeveless top create a comfortable yet elegant ensemble.

Knitted midi or maxi dresses are another example of effortless chic. These fine-gauge knit dresses serve as standalone outfits that can be easily elevated with a signature pendant or a defining sash for a more polished appearance.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Lounge in style this holiday
Lounge in style this holiday
Next article
Is permanent makeup a good alternative?
Is permanent makeup a good alternative?
.

Similar Articles

Wearing makeup on sensitive skin
By Esther Muchene Dec. 5, 2025
Wearing makeup on sensitive skin
Tips for safe and effective underarm, bikini waxing
By Tania Omusale Nov. 29, 2025
Tips for safe and effective underarm, bikini waxing
Hirsutism: Understanding facial hair in women
By Esther Muchene Nov. 1, 2025
Hirsutism: Understanding facial hair in women
.

Latest Articles

Why December is the best time to set New Year's resolutions
Why December is the best time to set New Year's resolutions
Living
By Anjellah Owino
4h ago
Easy recipe: Chicken curry
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
8h ago
Lounge in style this holiday
Fashion And Beauty
By Molly Chebet
8h ago
When a mother wounds: Reclaiming your identity
Parenting
By Eve Waruingi
8h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>How to pick the perfect suit for your man
By Timo Muthuri Oct. 29, 2025
How to pick the perfect suit for your man
>4C hair isn't hard, it's just being handled wrong
By Esther Muchene Oct. 29, 2025
4C hair isn't hard, it's just being handled wrong
>Simple daily styles to master the art of locs
By Molly Chebet Oct. 18, 2025
Simple daily styles to master the art of locs
>Hidden health risks of eyelash extensions
By Esther Muchene Oct. 18, 2025
Hidden health risks of eyelash extensions
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved