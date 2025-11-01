×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Hirsutism: Understanding facial hair in women

Fashion and Beauty
 By Esther Muchene | 6 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Hirsutism: Understanding facial hair in women
 Hirsutism: Understanding facial hair in women (Photo: iStock)

The beauty conversation rarely touches on a quiet struggle many women face, the appearance of coarse, dark hair in traditionally male growth areas such as the chin, jawline and upper lip.

What hirsutism looks like:

In women with deeper skin tones, facial hair tends to be coarse, thick and heavily pigmented. It typically appears on the upper lip, chin and cheeks, and can sometimes extend from the jawline down to the neck. As the hair is darker, it creates a visible ‘shadow’ against the skin, even after shaving.

Appearance: The hair is black or very dark brown. Once shaved, the blunt tips can create an almost immediate shadow or stubble.

Texture: The hair feels coarse and stiff compared to the soft, fine vellus hairs that naturally cover the face. Over time, aggressive removal methods can irritate the skin, leading to inflammation and ingrown hairs.

Why it happens

Facial hair growth of this kind is usually triggered by an excess of androgens (male hormones) or an increased sensitivity of the hair follicles to these hormones. The most common underlying cause is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal imbalance that can also affect menstrual cycles and metabolism.

Finding the right treatment

Because pigmented skin is more prone to Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation (PIH), dark spots can appear after irritation or injury. It’s crucial to choose hair removal methods that minimise trauma to the skin.

Topical treatments

Prescription options are often the first step. Oral contraceptives can help balance hormone levels and reduce androgen activity. Topical creams, such as those containing eflornithine hydrochloride, can also slow down hair growth when applied consistently to affected areas.

Laser hair reduction

Laser hair reduction remains the most effective long-term option, but it must be done using the correct technology for darker skin tones. The safest lasers are long-pulsed wavelengths, which target the hair follicle beneath the surface while minimising the risk of burning or pigmentation changes in the skin. 

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Hirsutism: Understanding facial hair in women
Hirsutism: Understanding facial hair in women
Next article
How to pick the perfect suit for your man
How to pick the perfect suit for your man
.

Similar Articles

4C hair isn't hard, it's just being handled wrong
By Esther Muchene Oct. 29, 2025
4C hair isn't hard, it's just being handled wrong
Simple daily styles to master the art of locs
By Molly Chebet Oct. 18, 2025
Simple daily styles to master the art of locs
Hidden health risks of eyelash extensions
By Esther Muchene Oct. 18, 2025
Hidden health risks of eyelash extensions
.

Latest Articles

Hirsutism: Understanding facial hair in women
Hirsutism: Understanding facial hair in women
Fashion And Beauty
By Esther Muchene
4h ago
Is your job compromising your health?
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
4h ago
Silent sting: Skin rub struggle women share
Health
By Ryan Kerubo
4h ago
Easy recipe: Spicy paprika saucy shrimps
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
5h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Less is more: A beginner's guide to skin fasting
By Esther Muchene Oct. 11, 2025
Less is more: A beginner's guide to skin fasting
>Signs you're over-hydrating your skin
By Esther Muchene Oct. 4, 2025
Signs you're over-hydrating your skin
>Are hair oils worth the hype?
By Esther Muchene Sep. 27, 2025
Are hair oils worth the hype?
>How to treat and soften cracked heels
By Esther Muchene Sep. 25, 2025
How to treat and soften cracked heels
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved