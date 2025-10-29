×
How to pick the perfect suit for your man

Fashion and Beauty
 By Timo Muthuri | 3 hours from now  | 3 Min read
 

How to pick the perfect suit for your man (Photo: Recraft)

He will say, “Anything is fine.”

You will smile, knowing it never is.

Men rarely admit they need help with clothes, but every woman knows that a good suit can completely change him. It sharpens his walk, lifts his mood and somehow reminds both of you why you fell in love in the first place. A suit has that quiet magic. It turns ordinary moments into occasions.

But choosing the right one is not always easy. Different body shapes need different cuts, and what looks sharp on one man can look awkward on another. The secret lies in finding balance between comfort, structure and personality.

Here is how to find the suit that truly fits him, even when he pretends not to care.

The larger build

Let us start with the men who fill out their shirts a little too well. For them, the goal is not to hide behind fabric but to shape a clean and confident look. A long and lean lapel works wonders because it draws the eye down, creating a slimming line through the torso.

Choose suits with angled pockets that face slightly downwards. They help define the waist and add structure at the centre. Stick to single breasted jackets in dark or muted tones such as navy, charcoal or deep olive. These shades look neat and refined. Avoid loud patterns or fabrics that add bulk.

And please, no oversized jackets. Loose does not mean comfortable. A precise fit with sharp shoulders and smooth lines will do far more for him than an extra inch of fabric ever could.

The athletic frame

Broad shoulders, a strong chest and a narrow waist form the classic athletic shape. But even here, restraint matters. A jacket that is too tight can make him look as though he is fighting the buttons.

Choose something that follows his natural build without exaggerating it. A little shaping on the sides will define his form while leaving enough room in the arms for movement. Slim leg trousers keep the look powerful and polished.

The tall and slim

Tall men often have an advantage in suits, but proportion is everything. The challenge is to add presence without making him look too lanky. A double breasted jacket adds depth and visual weight, giving structure to a lean frame.

Broad lapels also help by balancing the chest and shoulders. Patterns such as checks or soft pinstripes can be flattering too since they break up the long vertical line and add interest.

Avoid overly narrow cuts or light, flowy fabrics. These can make him appear lost inside the suit. A tailored fit in a classic material keeps him looking confident and composed.

The shorter gentleman

When he is on the shorter side, the goal is to create the illusion of height. A jacket with a lower button stance and long narrow lapels draws the eye downward and lengthens the torso.

Keep the suit fitted at the waist and avoid heavy padding at the shoulders, which can upset his proportions. Cropped or bulky trousers can shorten the leg line, so make sure they rest neatly at the top of the shoe, not above it.

The finishing touches

Once the fit is right, the rest is about detail. A pocket square, a good watch or a perfectly knotted tie adds a quiet kind of polish. Remind him that matching and coordinating are not the same thing. Matching is safe. Coordinating is style.

And remember, a suit should not wear him. It should move with him, reflect his personality and let his confidence speak.

