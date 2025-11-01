Is your job compromising your health? (Photo: iStock)

In most careers, there comes a time when you start to feel worn out and can no longer cope with what you have been doing for years.

While there are hardly any simple jobs, as an adult, you have to sacrifice part of yourself to earn a living.

However, there is a difference between that and completely losing yourself. Some careers can put more pressure on your mental and physical health, but that doesn’t mean you should be content with that situation.

As an employee, you have the right to a healthy work environment, and you can also take steps to prevent things from falling apart.

Learn to say no

There’s nothing wrong with going the extra mile to progress in your career. Sometimes you will be given extra tasks and that may mean working beyond regular hours.

However, you also need to recognise when you’re being blatantly exploited. Some employers will always expect you to be available whenever they need you, which can put a strain on your health.

If you don’t stand firm on your boundaries, you’ll end up pushing yourself to the breaking point, so it’s important to be clear about that.

Make the most of your leave and days off

Nobody can work 24/7 for the rest of their life without taking a break. It’s great to want to be the best, but you should know when to relax.

If you continue to push yourself when you’re not well, things could worsen. Trying to forgo your leave and days off when you clearly need them is not the wisest course of action.

If you’re in a stressful career, the only way to counteract that is to prioritise your time off.

Communicate your concerns

You should never have to suffer in silence. Issues can be resolved more quickly if you communicate with your supervisor or someone who can help you sooner rather than later.

For example, if you have been given faulty work tools, you should let your supervisor know so that they can be replaced quickly before the situation worsens.

Take preventive measures

Now that many people are working from home, employees also have a big role in looking after their own health.