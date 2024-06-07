How to pamper your natural mane (Photo: iStock)

The decision to have a natural mane could be the best and the worst. It is the best because it allows for different styles and as long as the hair corporates, an impeccable glow follows.

The problem is making the hair corporate. Those with 4C hair will say that every styling session feels like a war between them and the hair.

However, it is possible to reduce this war to a misunderstanding, and the secret lies in the hair care routine one adopts. Before diving into the routine, it is important to know the hair’s texture and curl types.

Hair texture is defined as the diameter, thickness or width of each hair strand, which in turn defines the coarseness or fineness of the hair.

On the other hand, a curl is the pattern or ringlet that hair forms when it is free of dirt, build or any other impurity. In short, curl types can only be determined when the hair is freshly washed because it is in its natural form.

There are three main types of curls namely type 2, 3 and 4, also known as wavy, curly, and coily respectively. The type 1 is not here because it is naturally straight with no curls.

Each of these types also has three varieties or sub-types, which are identified with letters from A to C.

Type 2 represents wavy hair with a fine texture. Type 2A hair has a slight curl, 2B has straight strands that slightly curl towards the middle while 2C has more defined waves.

Type 3 hair has a moderate texture. 3A hair has curls that take a spiral shape, 3B hair strands have a smaller diameter compared to 3A hence giving a voluminous texture with springy curls and 3C has tight curls that resemble a tight corkscrew.

Type 4 is also known as coily hair. 4A curls take up a zig-zag pattern, 4B resemble the letter Z, with sharp corners instead of curls while 4C curls are super tight zig-zag patterns and the strands are prone to shrinkage.

4C hair needs to be carefully treated as it loses moisture fast and is prone to breakage.

Now that you know your hair type, let’s go to the hair care routine. Natural hair should be washed weekly or biweekly. Be careful not to overwash as it can erode the hair minerals that keep it healthy.

During these wash days, do not skip the shampoo or conditioner. It is advised to use a duo that contains hyaluronic acid and castor oil which can be applied to all types of curls and result in shiny, bouncy and more defined curls.

Avoid shampoos that have sulfates because they tend to be harsh and dehydrating. After the wash, remember to detangle your hair, gently and carefully. Start from the tips up to the roots to prevent having snapped ends.

Ensure you moisturise and seal that moisture as often as possible. If you are an outgoing person, ensure you do it daily to stay away from dry hair.

Use a moisturizing oil to massage your scalp. This helps remove build-up hence leading to consistent hair growth.

Form a habit of trimming your hair every six to seven weeks to remove dead ends and split ends. These two are types of hair damage that can slow down hair growth.

In addition to all these hair care tips, make sure you live a healthy lifestyle for the sake of your hair. This means eating healthy foods, especially carbohydrates and proteins. Make sure you also drink enough water.