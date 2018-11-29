Six surprisingly high fats foods that are super healthy, good for weight loss

To lose weight, one is often advised to eat healthily and exercise regularly. Most people swear on embarking on a healthy diet that consists of no fats.

This could be helpful since most of the unwanted weight is made up of excess fat. However, a healthy diet for losing weight can still be highly effective if you throw in some fatty foods that have been proven super healthy over time.

Fatty foods you should incorporate in your weight loss diet include;

Avocado

Unlike most popular fruits, this healthy green fruit contains fatter than vitamins and phytonutrients. However, the monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat in avocados is healthy fat and adding it to your meal also keeps you fuller for longer.

This fat, mainly oleic acid play an important part in lowering your cholesterol hence helps you fight insulin resistance, excess weight, and obesity. This way, you are kept from eating more food.

Cheese

As opposed to what most people think, cheese as a milk product comes with an array of fats that are very good for weight loss.

To begin with, dairy products help you reduce your blood pressure. Eating cheese regularly causes greater total abdominal fat loss, making you lose weight more around the belly.

The powerful fatty acids present in cheese have many benefits including reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.

Whole eggs

Eggs have a lasting satiety that is not found in most foods. Having both the yolk and the whites for breakfast can make you last a long time without feeling hungry.

Although most people associate eggs with cholesterol, one large egg contains only about 78 calories which are compensated for by the many nutrients packed in it.

Olive Oil

Cooking your food requires you to use oils once in a while. Most oils and cooking fats available in supermarket shelves are loaded with unhealthy fats and add almost no nutritional value to your meal.

Substituting those with virgin olive oil is the solution since the latter supports your weight loss goals effectively. This is because the fatty acids found in olive oil help you fill full most of the time, reducing your hunger spells.

Consuming extra virgin olive oil with lime water every morning has been proven to help you stay slim, prevent hunger pangs and increase longevity.

Yoghurt

Just like for cheese, most people who desire to lose weight keep of yoghurt due to its high protein content. It is however important for you to realize that the high calcium content in yoghurt fights off belly weight faster than any other food.

A serving of yoghurt provides all the benefits of dairy without the added fat or calories and contains lactase, making it a healthy alternative if you are lactose intolerant.

Dark chocolate

One of the most favourite foods, especially among women, chocolate comes with a list of disadvantages. For ages, people fighting off excess weight have kept away from this delicacy without knowing that it could actually help them.

Studies have shown that consuming dark chocolate before your meals cut your appetite, a good way to start tackling weight problems.

It also contains healthy fats, which slow the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream which prevents sugar from going into your fat cells.