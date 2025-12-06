Cocktail bar: Lemongrass gimlet (Photo: iStock)

The refreshing lemongrass gimlet is a modern twist on the classic gimlet cocktail, which traces its origins to the 19th-century British Royal Navy. The original gimlet was a simple mixture of gin, or occasionally rum, and lime juice. Its purpose was largely medicinal: sailors were required to consume lime juice to prevent scurvy on long voyages, and officers mixed it with gin to make the tart juice more palatable.

The name “gimlet” has several suggested origins. Some attribute it to Rear-Admiral Sir Thomas Desmond Gimlette, a naval surgeon who promoted the drink as a preventative medicine, while others suggest it may refer to the piercing tool of the same name.

The addition of lemongrass is a contemporary innovation by modern bartenders. This aromatic herb, common in Thai cuisine, provides an exotic and refreshing flavour profile that pairs well with gin’s botanicals. Lemongrass gimlet recipes typically move beyond the two-ingredient classic by using a homemade lemongrass simple syrup or infusing the spirit, resulting in a more complex, sophisticated cocktail experience.

INGREDIENTS:

1 Lemongrass stalk chopped into quarters

Castor sugar (50g)

Lime (½) - juiced

Gin (100ml)

Ice cubes.

Slice of lime -in order to serve.

HOW TO MAKE IT:

STEP ONE

Start by putting the lemongrass and caster sugar into a small pan over a medium heat in order to make the sugar syrup. Then add water (50ml) and bring to the boil. Simmer the solution for five minutes until it is slightly thickened. Once good and ready, remove the mixture from the heat and let it cool completely and infuse properly.

STEP TWO

Once the sugar syrup has cooled, pour it into a cocktail shaker and include the lemongrass chunks. Now add the lime juice, gin and a handful of ice into the shaker. You then shake the solution until the outside of the cocktail shaker becomes chilly.

STEP THREE

Since it is ready, strain your cocktail into chilled glasses that are full of ice. Then garnish the cocktail with a slice of lime and enjoy! Garnishing is not compulsory but it is highly recommended to make the cocktail attractive.

This delicious cocktail recipe is by the BBC Good Foods team and is perfect for nights-out with friends, parties and even brunch.

ENJOY!!