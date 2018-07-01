Ready for a brunch treat? Easy recipe for avocado crispy egg toast

ALSO READ: These foods will make you smarter

How about a brunch treat? For the next couple of weeks I’m going to take you through some easy brunch recipes that you can whip up at home in no time using some basic readily available ingredients from normal store bought bread to avocados and eggs. Here is my first easy brunch recipe. Enjoy!

Brunch is a word that combines breakfast and lunch and is often eaten on lazy weekends or holidays when it’s too late for breakfast but too early for lunch — let’s just say the day’s first heavy meal between 10am up to 2pm is called brunch.

The British have been calling it that since the late 19th Century and the Americans took it up in late 1930s.

What you’ll need:

3 tbsp olive oil

3 large eggs

4-5 slices bread

ALSO READ: Weekend special recipe: Onion chicken with potatoes in herbs

1/2 tsp curry powder

1 avocado

1 onion chopped

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and pepper to taste

Cilantro, and green chilies for garnish

ALSO READ: Eid Mubarak: How to prepare chicken biryani this Ramathan season

What to do:

Cut avocado into two, remove the centre seed and scoop the avocado flesh using a tablespoon over a bowl. Mash the avocado using a fork then add in some lime juice, salt, black pepper and onions. Mix well until combined.

Spread the avocado paste on the slice of bread ensuring it is distributed evenly. Repeat the same on the rest of the bread slices. Set the remaining avocado paste aside.

In a non-stick pan over medium heat, add in a tablespoon of oil, then sprinkle some curry powder to flavour the oil.

Break an egg and cook the egg sunny side up until crispy on the bottom and you start to see the browning on the edges. Repeat on all three eggs and set aside.

Using a clean non-stick pan over medium heat, toast the avocado spread bread on the opposite side until golden brown about 45 seconds to a minute, once all the avocado spread bread slices are toasted, arrange them on a platter and top with the curry flavoured eggs. Garnish with some cilantro and green chilies, serve with ketchup and remaining avocado paste in side sauce bowls.