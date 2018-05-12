Cakey Saturdays: How to make a steam punk themed cake

Steam punk themed cake

On this episode, Chef Ali Mandhry meets with multiple award winning sugar artist Marilyn Bawol, to create a two tiered, “steam punk” inspired cake.

ALSO READ: Cakey Saturdays: How to create an extraordinary sugar flowers, brioche cake

Biography for Marilyn Bawol Marilyn Bawol

A natural-born artist, Marilyn thrives on combining her well-honed sculpture and painting skills with her talent and passion for baking and edible creationsproducing art forms that others can enjoy as much as she can.

Her dedication to relentless study and creative exploration has been the cornerstone of Marilyn’s success. Building on various innovative sugar art and cake design techniques learned from nationally-renowned cake masters, she thrives on finding unique creative approaches to her edible projects. In fact, she feels that the more challenging the project, the more enjoyable it is to create. Her constantexperimentation with different products and processes eventually led to her discovery of aunique edible fabric-like compound called Flexique®which has been receiving international acclaim for its unique variety of uses.

She has been featured in national cake decorating publications, has earned top honors in professional sculpted cake and other edible art competitions, and her work has been featured internationally by ICES.

As the Owner and Creative Director of Unique Cakes, LLC, she specializes in non-traditionalwedding cakes, three dimensional sculpted cakes and blown & pulled sugar amenities. For a full gallery of her work visit www.UniqueCakes.biz. As a co-owner of Unique Flexique, LLC, Marilyn has pioneered new techniques in cake decorating, and is the leading authority on all applications of the Flexique® line of products. She continues her exploration and development of unique edible accents, and shares product combinations and innovative uses with the community. Visit www.flexique.com to see all currently available products, accessories and tutorials.

Here is the recipe used on the episode

Strawberry Delight Cake

ALSO READ: Cakey Saturdays: Chef Ali Mandhry and Chef Venessa Greeley bake a 3 tiered cake using Choco-Pan and Simi isomalt for the decoration details

Cake Ingredients:

• 2 ½ cups (325g) All Purpose Flour

• 2 cups (414g) Sugar

• 3 tsp Baking Powder

• 1 tsp Salt

• 226 grams Strawberry Yogurt

• 1/3 cup (120ml) Vegetable Oil

ALSO READ: Cakey Saturdays: Chef B.Keith Ryder schools us on baking a carrot cake covered with Choco-pan fondant and roses

• 3 Egg Whites

• ¾ cup (180 ml) Water

• ¼ cup Fresh Strawberries (chopped)

Cake Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 °F (176°) and prepare three 8 inch cake pans with non-stick baking spray and parchment paper in the bottom. These cakes can have a tendency to stick to the pans a bit and the parchment paper helps.

2. Add the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt to a large mixing bowl and combine. Set aside.

3. Add the yogurt, vegetable oil and egg whites to a medium sized bowl and combine.

4. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix on low speed until well combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed to make sure everything is well combined.

5. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared cake pans and bake for 24-28 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out with a few moist crumbs.

6. Remove the cakes from the oven and allow to cool for 2-3 minutes, then remove to a cooling rack to finish cooling

Italian Butter Cream Ingredients:

• ¼ cup Water

• 1 cup Granulated Sugar

• 4 Egg Whites

• 3 ½ sticks of Butter (softened)

• 2 tsp Vanilla Extract

Butter Cream Directions:

1. Measure sugar and water into saucepan.

2. Bring to 250°F without stirring.

3. When sugar is about 240° begin whipping egg whites to stiff peaks in a mixing bowl.

4. Add the sugar mixture to the egg whites in a slow stream and continue beating until mixture is room temperature.

5. Add butter a little at a time.

6. Add vanilla flavoring

7. Separate in half and add Amoretti Artisan wild strawberry to one half.

Use the strawberry flavored butter cream for the filling and the vanilla flavored butter cream for the cake topping.

facebook Marilyn Bawol & Flexique

Instagram @MarilynBawol @uflexique

website www.uniquecakes.biz,