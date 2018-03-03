﻿ New mum alert! NTV’S Smriti Vidyarthi expecting first child : Evewoman - The Standard
Smirti Vidyarthi's baby bump exposed

Wanja Mbuthia

03rd Mar 2018

Looks like 2018 is the year all local artists have decided to grow their families. Of course not all, but most of them. Lately pregnancy news are cropping from all directions.

The latest and probably the least expected local celebrity is NTV’s prime time News anchor Smirti Vidyarthi. The lass has managed to hide her bump for quite a while but this is not the case anymore since it’s now bulging out. This was evidently captured in one of her recent posts as she bade goodbye to her now former boss, Linus Kaikai.

See her post:

If keen enough, you will with no doubt notice the protruding tummy.

Pregnancy
Smirti Nt
Smirti NTV

