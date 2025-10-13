Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies at 79 (Photo: diane_keaton/Instagram)

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Diane Keaton, the Oscar-winning actress celebrated for her charm, wit and authenticity on screen. Keaton died in California on Saturday at the age of 79, according to a family spokesperson who confirmed the news to People magazine.

Born in Los Angeles in 1946, Keaton rose to fame in the 1970s with her portrayal of Kay Adams Corleone in The Godfather films. Her talent and unique presence made her one of the most recognisable actresses of her generation. She later cemented her place in cinematic history with her role in Annie Hall, which earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1978.

Over a career that spanned more than five decades, Keaton appeared in a wide range of films, from comedies to dramas. She starred in Father of the Bride, First Wives Club, The Family Stone, Because I Said So and And So It Goes. She was also a frequent collaborator with director Woody Allen, appearing in Play It Again, Sam, Sleeper, Love and Death and Manhattan.

Her most recent work was the 2024 comedy Summer Camp, in which she appeared alongside Eugene Levy and Kathy Bates.

Beyond acting, Keaton also tried her hand at directing. Her first film, the 1987 documentary Heaven, explored people's beliefs about the afterlife. In 1995, her film Unstrung Heroes, a comedy drama starring Andie MacDowell, John Turturro and Michael Richards, was selected for the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard section, which highlights distinctive voices in filmmaking.

Keaton was nominated for three more Oscars in the Best Actress category for her performances in Reds, Marvin’s Room and Something’s Gotta Give. Her ability to combine intelligence, vulnerability and humour made her a beloved figure in Hollywood and beyond.

Off-screen, Keaton lived life on her own terms. She never married and adopted two children in her 50s — a daughter, Dexter, and a son, Duke. In past interviews, she spoke openly about her decision to remain single, often crediting her mother’s sacrifices as the reason she chose independence over marriage.

“She had four kids, and I was the firstborn. I saw how much she gave up,” Keaton told Interview magazine in 2021. “She chose family over her dreams, and she was just the best mother. But I think she is the reason I did not get married. I did not want to give up my independence.”

Tributes poured in across Hollywood on Saturday, with stars such as Jane Fonda, Steve Martin and Candice Bergen honouring Keaton’s life and legacy. Many described her as a true original; a woman whose individuality, humour and depth helped redefine what it meant to be a leading lady.