TikToker ordered to pay Sh225 million after court finds her liable for destroying couple's marriage

A person holds a cell phone featuring the Tik Tok logo, with the same logo displayed on a computer screen in the background. (Photo: AFP)

The North Carolina jury has ordered a TikTok influencer to pay Sh227 million in damages for alienation and Ksh 32,437,500 for criminal conversation to her ex-wife after the woman accused her of sparking the end of their marriage.

Brenay Kennard, who has 2.9 million followers on the app, was sued by her manager’s ex-wife, Akira Montague, under North Carolina’s alienation of affection law.

According to the New York Post, in her complaint, Montague accused Kennard of getting close to her and using information from their friendship to pursue her husband.

Alienation of affection laws allow a spouse to file a lawsuit against a third party if they believe that person caused the other spouse to end their marriage.

According to Cornell Law School, cases are typically filed against a person who caused the other spouse to cheat during the time of the marriage.

Kennard was found liable for engaging in criminal conversation with Tim Montague and alienation of affection during his marriage, according to the jury’s decision.

North Carolina is one of the few states that recognizes alienation of affection as a legitimate reason to pursue a civil claim.It may not be easy to prove alienation of affection on top of making sure that your divorce meets all the necessary requirements to proceed. Knowing that somebody was negatively affecting your marriage can be immeasurably painful. The case has garnered international headlines for the award amount, and on account that fewer than 10 states have this type of legislation.Akira Montague successfully claimed the affair had caused her mental anguish, damaged her health, and deprived her children of a two-parent household. Kennard, who is in a relationship with Montague, was accused of engaging “in behavior designed to seduce” the married man, including wearing short skirts and bending over in front of him in the attire, verbally flirting with him and “flicking her tongue to expose her tongue rings in a flirtatious manner,” the suit said. Montague said she confided in Kennard about personal matters, thinking they were friends, such as her husband’s infidelity during one of her pregnancies. She also accused Kennard of having “utilized the personal information gained from the friendship to seduce.”.Akira Montague said in her suit that her husband began to withdraw emotionally from her as a “direct result” of Kennard’s seduction. The suit alleges that he “began concealing his financial matters and expenses, including hiding the many outings, dates, transactions, and payments” involving Kennard. However, Kennard denied all of the allegations against her in court, claiming that Ms Montague knew the marriage was over and had allowed it.