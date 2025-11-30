Canvas of Change: Fighting gender-based violence through art

Gender and Affirmative Action Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo at the GBV art exhibition.

Kenya is confronting an alarming rise in gender-based violence, with more than 7,000 cases reported since September 2023 and countless others that never make it to official records.

Most incidents unfold in the very spaces meant to offer safety, committed by people known to the victims in homes, schools, and neighbourhoods.

The consequences are devastating, leaving families broken and young girls forced out of school, their futures slipping away.

While the impact is enduring for all survivors, those from marginalised communities bear the heaviest burden. Limited access to legal support or psychological care means many women and girls are left to navigate trauma alone.

“Here in Kenya, 34 percent of women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical violence, and 30 percent have faced sexual violence. Yet nearly 40 per cent of survivors never receive any form of help,” said Antonia Sodonon, UN Women Kenya Country Representative.

She added: “Gender-based violence costs Kenya an estimated Sh46 billion every year. These numbers are not just statistics; they represent lives interrupted, futures stolen, and communities held back.”

The rise in femicide has deepened the crisis further, with at least 100 women killed over the same period.

Each loss extinguishes a voice, a story, and a sense of collective security, sending ripples of fear and grief across the country.

In response, Kenya’s youth, celebrated globally for their boldness and ingenuity, are turning to art to challenge the violence shadowing their communities.

Their canvases, murals, sculptures, and digital pieces not only expose the brutality of GBV but also channel hope into practical, imaginative solutions.

These expressions took centre stage at the Kenya National Library Services building in Nairobi during Canvas of Change: An Exhibition to Celebrate Women’s and Girls’ Rights.

The showcase brought together powerful reflections on women’s rights, gender equality and social justice, demonstrating how art can catalyse societal transformation.

“It is good that we have a platform where we can talk about the topic since that is the only way change can occur. We have created this art to express ourselves and make change at the same time,” said Amani Mugambi, one of the young artists at the exhibition.

The exhibition marked the beginning of the Activate Nairobi Campaign by the Italian Embassy in Kenya, the Italian Cultural Institute and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, serving as the inaugural event for the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Each year, from 25 November to 10 December, governments, civil society, and communities worldwide unite to advocate for an end to violence against women and girls.

This year’s activities sought to spark conversations not only on GBV but also on intertwined issues such as gender stereotypes, the impact of climate change on women and girls, equal opportunities, and the rights of children.

Among the standout creatives was Mika Obanda, winner of the Professional Traditional Category, celebrated for You Deserve to Shine.

Inspired by a transgender women’s rights activist, the piece honours courage, authenticity and community leadership, portraying women who illuminate the spaces they occupy.

Digital artist Mijide Kemoli claimed first place in the Professional category with a striking visual composition combining GBV and femicide statistics with real social media reactions.

The work confronts the attitudes that normalise or minimise violence, calling viewers to reflect and act. For both artists, the recognition underscored the influence of creativity in shaping awareness and inclusivity.

In the Young Traditional Artists category, 24-year-old Emmanuel Odhiambo emerged as the winner.

A self-taught ballpoint-pen artist and fifth-year architecture student at the University of Nairobi, Odhiambo has been drawing since childhood. His piece, Breaking Silence, captures women’s resilience and the urgency of speaking out against GBV.

For Emmanuel, the award affirmed his personal journey and strengthened his resolve to advocate for women’s rights through art.

According to Fabio Minniti, Head of Office at the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation in Nairobi, meaningful change relies on the example set by older generations.

“We cannot expect the next generation to do better unless we lead by example. We must keep learning, challenging outdated norms, listening to survivors, and standing firmly against all forms of violence,” said Minniti.

She added: “gender-based violence is not a women’s issue; it is a human imperative. Addressing it requires the full engagement of men and boys as allies and agents of change, beginning with the example each of us sets.”

This week, the documentary Voices Without Borders was screened at Unseen Nairobi, spotlighting the experiences of refugee women and girls.

The films were created in partnership with The Kamp, a collective of young Sudanese refugees from Kakuma Refugee Camp, and Historia Sin Kilómetros.

Through participatory filmmaking, the project brought to life the resilience, struggles and aspirations of displaced women navigating gender inequality.

A moderated discussion followed, drawing insights from filmmakers, refugee youth, and development partners on how film can reshape public understanding and deepen dialogue on women’s rights.

Several other creative events are lined up to sustain the conversation on GBV.

They include Dancing Words, an interplay of contemporary dance and literary readings exploring empowerment and identity, scheduled for the Sarakasi Dome.

Elements, a solo performance by Kenyan actress Wakio Mzenge at an immersive reading event at the Macmillan Memorial Library; and an interactive theatre exhibition at Comboni Primary School in Korogocho aimed at teaching children about gender equality and GBV prevention.