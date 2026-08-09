New HIV research offers hope amid drug resistance and transmission challenges

Kenyan-led HIV research offers new evidence on drug resistance, treatment and preventing mother-to-child transmission.[Courtesy]

For many people living with HIV, taking medication every day has become part of life, a routine that allows them to work, raise families and live longer. But behind the success of HIV treatment lies a growing challenge: what happens when the medicines that have kept the virus under control begin to fail?

Across Africa, where millions of people rely on antiretroviral therapy (ART), health experts are now grappling with new questions. How can patients who develop resistance to HIV drugs be treated effectively? Can older adults living with HIV safely take simpler treatment options? And how can mothers and babies be better protected from HIV transmission?

New evidence presented at the 26th International AIDS Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is providing answers to some of these questions, with researchers from Kenya contributing findings that could influence future HIV treatment decisions across the continent.