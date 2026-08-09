×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

New HIV research offers hope amid drug resistance and transmission challenges

Health & Science
 By Rodgers Otiso | 1d ago | 6 min read
 Kenyan-led HIV research offers new evidence on drug resistance, treatment and preventing mother-to-child transmission.[Courtesy]

For many people living with HIV, taking medication every day has become part of life, a routine that allows them to work, raise families and live longer. But behind the success of HIV treatment lies a growing challenge: what happens when the medicines that have kept the virus under control begin to fail?

Across Africa, where millions of people rely on antiretroviral therapy (ART), health experts are now grappling with new questions. How can patients who develop resistance to HIV drugs be treated effectively? Can older adults living with HIV safely take simpler treatment options? And how can mothers and babies be better protected from HIV transmission?

New evidence presented at the 26th International AIDS Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is providing answers to some of these questions, with researchers from Kenya contributing findings that could influence future HIV treatment decisions across the continent.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Working mothers are finding innovative ways to breastfeed and bond with their babies
Working mothers are finding innovative ways to breastfeed and bond with their babies
Next article
Workplace lactation rooms help mothers sustain exclusive breastfeeding
Workplace lactation rooms help mothers sustain exclusive breastfeeding
.

Similar Articles

Biden's cancer battle highlights growing concern over prostate cancer in Kenya
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-08-09 15:46:26
Biden's cancer battle highlights growing concern over prostate cancer in Kenya
SHA's 2 per cent hospital deduction sparks court battle over digital project
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-08-09 12:41:10
SHA's 2 per cent hospital deduction sparks court battle over digital project
Former US President Biden's cancer has spread
By AFP 2026-08-09 11:38:07
Former US President Biden's cancer has spread
.

Latest Articles

Working mothers are finding innovative ways to breastfeed and bond with their babies
Premium
Working mothers are finding innovative ways to breastfeed and bond with their babies
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-08-10 00:00:00
Workplace lactation rooms help mothers sustain exclusive breastfeeding
Health & Science
By Caroline Chebet
2026-08-09 17:40:36
Biden's cancer battle highlights growing concern over prostate cancer in Kenya
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-08-09 15:46:26
Premium
SHA's 2 per cent hospital deduction sparks court battle over digital project
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-08-09 12:41:10
.

Recommended Articles

>New HIV research offers hope amid drug resistance and transmission challenges
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-08-09 00:00:00
New HIV research offers hope amid drug resistance and transmission challenges
>WHO clears path for Ebola vaccine trial as Bundibugyo outbreak surges
By Eunice Omollo 2026-08-08 17:21:30
WHO clears path for Ebola vaccine trial as Bundibugyo outbreak surges
>Hopes for deal fade as nurses go back to the streets
By Stecy Atieno 2026-08-08 12:05:43
Hopes for deal fade as nurses go back to the streets
>Declining antenatal visits raise fresh maternal health concerns
By Juliet Omelo 2026-08-07 11:47:09
Declining antenatal visits raise fresh maternal health concerns
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved