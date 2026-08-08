×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Hopes for deal fade as nurses go back to the streets

Health & Science
 By Stecy Atieno | 4h ago | 2 min read
 KNH nurses protested outside the facility over lack by management to implement a previous return-to-work deal.[File-Standard]

The nationwide nurses’ strike remains unresolved despite a week of meetings between the union, the Council of Governors (CoG) and other government agencies, with the engagements failing to produce the breakthrough that had been expected.

The nurses have instead returned to the streets, with the two sides still divided over whether key issues in their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) have already been agreed upon or remain subject to further negotiations.

The impasse comes a week after the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) expressed optimism that planned engagements between the CoG and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) could help unlock the dispute and pave the way for nurses to return to work.

It was anticipated that the meetings would address outstanding issues, including implementation of the 2017 return-to-work agreement, the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), career progression and the transition of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) nurses to permanent and pensionable (PNP) terms.

But instead of a return-to-work deal, the engagements have exposed a disagreement over how far negotiations had gone and what should happen next.

KNUNM Deputy Secretary General Maurice Opetu says the union's negotiating team had already reached an agreed position with the CoG team on key components of the CBA and expected the process to move towards signing.

Opetu says he was surprised when the CoG sought to reopen negotiations instead of proceeding with the position reached by the negotiating teams.

“We did not agree to open another negotiation on top after several negotiations and reconciliation,” Opetu said.

Among the issues the union says had been agreed was an increase in the risk allowance from Sh3,850 to Sh10,000, alongside other allowances contained in the return-to-work agreement.

Opetu said the union's position was that the agreed formula should be adopted into the CBA rather than beginning another round of negotiations.

But CoG chairman Ahmed Abdullahi has a different account of where the process stands noting that the negotiations for the new CBA are ongoing and questioned why nurses remained on strike while the talks continued.

“Negotiations for the new CBA are ongoing, so we don’t know why they are on strike,” Abdullahi said.

The CoG maintains that governors have a team negotiating with the unions and that counties are implementing the existing CBA.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Hopes for deal fade as nurses go back to the streets
Hopes for deal fade as nurses go back to the streets
Next article
Declining antenatal visits raise fresh maternal health concerns
Declining antenatal visits raise fresh maternal health concerns
.

Similar Articles

Ebola's silent Victims: Why children are dying in large numbers
By Eunice Omollo 2026-08-07 10:51:56
Ebola's silent Victims: Why children are dying in large numbers
Siaya launches fresh drive to strengthen community health services
By Isaiah Gwengi 2026-08-06 17:44:29
Siaya launches fresh drive to strengthen community health services
US regulators approve Moderna flu vaccine
By AFP 2026-08-06 09:33:45
US regulators approve Moderna flu vaccine
.

Latest Articles

Hopes for deal fade as nurses go back to the streets
Hopes for deal fade as nurses go back to the streets
Health & Science
By Stecy Atieno
2026-08-08 12:05:43
Declining antenatal visits raise fresh maternal health concerns
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2026-08-07 11:47:09
Ebola's silent Victims: Why children are dying in large numbers
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo
2026-08-07 10:51:56
Siaya launches fresh drive to strengthen community health services
Health & Science
By Isaiah Gwengi
2026-08-06 17:44:29
.

Recommended Articles

>Striking nurses defy court order
By Stecy Atieno 2026-08-05 22:46:30
Striking nurses defy court order
>WHO chief in DR Congo for talks on Ebola reponse
By AFP 2026-08-05 18:35:27
WHO chief in DR Congo for talks on Ebola reponse
>Tharaka Nithi nurses to resume work on Thursday after court order
By Phares Mutembei 2026-08-05 17:56:09
Tharaka Nithi nurses to resume work on Thursday after court order
>High Court orders striking nurses back to work
By Joackim Bwana 2026-08-05 17:06:26
High Court orders striking nurses back to work
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved