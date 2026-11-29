Millicent Adhiambo, HIV advocate, during an interview with The Standard on November 27, 2026. She narrated her HIV journey, when individuals hide their faces when collecting ARVS and seeking treatment. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

In the early years of the HIV epidemic, many people living with the virus went to great lengths to conceal their status, even when seeking treatment.

Some visited at health facilities as early as 3 am to collect their antiretroviral drugs (ARVs), hoping to avoid being seen.

Others covered their faces with scarves, while some abandoned queues for fear of being recognised.

Those memories remain vivid for 53-year-old Millicent Adhiambo.

“Faces remained unknown at the ARV collection centres. Everyone walked into the unit at wee hours of the morning with their faces covered,” recalls Millicent.

“Even if you got to hospital at 3 am, you would still find people already on the queue, and you would wonder what time people wake up, and why too early. There was also no talking, simply because sound would as well identify individuals. People collected medicine in silence,” she recalls.

The secrecy was driven by both self-stigma and social stigma, which were widespread during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Protect identities

People living with HIV also used numbers instead of their names when collecting medication, a measure meant to protect their identities.

“HIV was equated to chira (a curse). People were buried in body bags, and the sick were isolated, for fear of infecting others,” says Adhiambo.

In an interview at her home in Siaya, Millicent tells The Sunday Standard that these were the realities of seeking treatment at a time when stigma and discrimination shaped the lives of people living with HIV.

Her experience was not unique.

Fifty-year-old Isaac Rabari also remembers the stigma that surrounded HIV, even among people who should have understood the disease.

In 2014, he organised an outreach at a local church to sensitise the community about the virus, promote positive living and hold a candle-lighting ceremony in memory of those who had died of Aids-related illnesses.

About 100 people were expected to participate. But what happened at the church left him disappointed.

The church had set aside chairs for people living with HIV in a section referred to as the ‘Aids space’.

Other congregants kept their distance, fearing they could contract the virus through ordinary contact, while some eventually walked out of the church.

The planned activity did not take place as expected, leaving those living with HIV to sign their names and write messages in memory of the departed.

“Nobody wanted to associate with them,” Rabari, a resident of Kisumu, recalls. He says the church had treated HIV as a moral issue, yet it was a virus.

Ironically, some of the same congregants later became his clients.

Rabari was diagnosed with HIV in 2007 and had also watched many of his peers die after defaulting on treatment.

Ten tablets

At the time, some patients were taking six different medicines daily, while others took more than ten tablets.

Today, treatment has changed significantly, with newer regimens, including the Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) combination, reducing the number of tablets many people need to take to suppress the virus.

“We have made big milestones in the treatment of HIV. We have a wonder drug, TLD,” he says.

These advances, according to Rabari, mean people who once feared they would not live long are now growing older.

As Kenya joins the global community to commemorate World Aids Day on Tuesday, themed “Ending Aids starts with access”, Rabari says adherence to medication, exercise, healthy eating and regular health checks can help people living with the virus lead healthy lives.

“Don’t pity yourself because you are living with HIV. It is just a virus in the body that can be overcome by taking your medication,” he says.

Douglas Bosire, chief executive officer of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC), the change is evident when he speaks to young people.

“Today when I go to university and talk to young people, they have never seen someone living with Aids. We do not have Aids nowadays. Someone who is living with HIV looks like me and your neighbour,” he says.

Bosire is referring to the change brought about by treatment, which has made it possible for many people living with HIV to remain healthy and live longer.

He recalls that in the 1990s, people living with HIV were sometimes secluded in small huts at the furthest corners of homesteads and left to die.

Bosire says misinformation and lack of knowledge also fuelled discrimination in public spaces.

“If you went to a restaurant and you found someone in a corner, everyone would leave, because of misinformation and lack of knowledge,” he says.

Today, he adds, scientific knowledge, prevention measures and advances in treatment have changed the response to HIV.

But Bosire cautions that HIV does not occur in isolation.

“HIV is a syndemic condition,” he says, explaining that it can co-exist with other sexually transmitted infections, including gonorrhoea, syphilis and chlamydia, as well as unintended pregnancies.

His observation comes at a time when Kenya is confronting a different set of challenges as more people living with HIV survive into older age.

The advances in HIV treatment have transformed what was once considered a death sentence into a manageable chronic condition, allowing more people to survive into old age.

The latest 2026 HIV estimates by NSDCC show that 1,481,853 people are living with HIV in Kenya.

Of these, about 437,000, nearly three in every 10, are aged 50 and above, while approximately 141,000 are aged 60 and older, according to the National Aids and STI Control Programme (NASCOP).

According to NSDCC boss, the growing number of people surviving with HIV calls for greater attention to their quality of life as the country works towards its 2030 HIV targets.

“In 2030, we do not expect 1.4 million Kenyans living with HIV will have disappeared. If they do, it means we shall have killed them. We want them to live a quality life and be productive,” says Bosire.

He says the target is not only to keep people alive through treatment, but also to prevent them from progressing to Aids.

“We do not want people to develop Aids beyond 2030,” he adds.

Head of NASCOP, Andrew Mulwa, says the country’s HIV epidemic is ageing because treatment is effective.

“About 94 per cent of people aged 50 and above living with HIV are on treatment, the highest coverage of any age group,” says Dr Mulwa.

However, the burden is shifting.

In 2025, about 6,200 people aged 50 and above died of Aids-related causes, nearly a third of all 19,434 deaths recorded that year.

Between the ages of 55 and 69, more men die than women. New infections among people aged 50 and above remain relatively low, at about 720 in 2025, but more than three-quarters were among women.

As more people live longer with HIV, health workers are also seeing more non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease and heart conditions.

For Patricia Asero, this has become part of her everyday life.

Having lived with HIV for more than three decades, she is now managing diabetes, hypertension and a heart condition.

Additional costs

Her health needs have become more complex, requiring different medicines, regular medical checks and specialist consultations.

While Asero receives her ARVs through HIV treatment services, managing her other conditions comes with additional costs.

She is reviewed by a cardiologist for her heart condition, undergoes investigations and pays for prescriptions, separate from the services she receives at the comprehensive care clinic.

Asero’s daily routine involves taking several medicines, with careful attention to when she takes them because of possible drug interactions.

Each day, she wakes up as early as 6 am to take her medicines and monitor her blood pressure, a routine that influences her work schedule and how she manages her health.

This, she says, is the reality of ageing with HIV, a condition that now requires more than keeping the virus suppressed.

“I do not live with HIV on Monday, diabetes on Tuesday and blood pressure on Wednesday. I need all the services concurrently,” she says.

For older people living with HIV, the challenges extend beyond managing the virus and other age-related illnesses.

According to Nelson Otwoma, the executive director of the National Empowerment Network of People Living with HIV/Aids in Kenya, older adults face a combination of economic vulnerability, stigma and inadequate social support.

“While basic HIV medications are often free, treating non-HIV conditions like hypertension, diabetes or cancer frequently requires significant out-of-pocket spending,” says Otwoma.

She wants health facilities to integrate HIV services with care for other chronic conditions so that patients do not have to move between different clinics for treatment.

She believes screening for HIV, diabetes and hypertension should be accessible within the same health system, particularly for older people who may be managing several conditions.

“It is not easy living with HIV, and more so, ageing with the disease. We need a lot of support from the government, healthcare workers, facilities, relatives and colleagues because some of us are still working,” she says.

Asero also worries about the financial burden and loneliness that come with growing older.

She observes that many older people living with HIV feel they are losing their voice, while support systems remain inadequate.

“Even the country is not ready for people who are ageing, leave alone those who are ageing with HIV. There are a lot of things that have not been put in place,” she says.

She believes some people living with HIV begin needing additional support much earlier than the general population.

While government social support programmes target older people from the age of 70, she says those living with HIV begin experiencing multiple health challenges in their 50s.

For older people living with HIV, the challenges extend beyond managing the virus and other age-related illnesses.

According to Nelson Otwoma, executive director of the National Empowerment Network of People Living with HIV/Aids in Kenya (NEPHAK), older adults face a combination of economic vulnerability, stigma and inadequate social support.

While ART is often provided free of charge, managing other conditions can come with significant out-of-pocket expenses.

“While basic HIV medications are often free, treating non-HIV conditions like hypertension, diabetes or cancer frequently requires significant out-of-pocket spending,” says Otwoma.

He adds that unemployment and early exit from the workforce due to health complications and workplace discrimination further compound their financial difficulties.

“Lack of income makes it difficult to afford nutritious food, which is essential for taking ART safely, as well as transport to attend multiple clinic appointments,” he says.

Beyond the financial burden, older people living with HIV also contend with HIV-related stigma and ageism, including the assumption that older people are no longer sexually active.

This discrimination can occur both in communities and within healthcare settings.

Many long-term survivors have also lost partners and peers to the epidemic, while fear of disclosing their status prevents some from forming new relationships or seeking social support.

“Chronic stress, loneliness and internalised shame contribute to high rates of depression and anxiety, yet specialised mental health counselling tailored to older people with HIV is not available,” Otwoma says.

He notes that some older people have lost their spouses and children to HIV, leaving them without family members to care for them as they grow older.

“Some older people with HIV lost children and spouses due to HIV. They therefore have nobody taking care of them at their old age. This is frustrating, and contributing to unexpected deaths,” he says.

Otwoma further observes that older people living with HIV remain under-represented in HIV programming, surveillance and policy decisions, despite the growing number of people surviving into older age.

Mulwa acknowledges that older people living with HIV face a double strain on their immune systems, from both the virus and ageing.

He says their health needs can be understood through what is known as the “5 Ms”: mobility, morbidity, medications, mind and matters most.

Even when their viral load is suppressed, he says, older people living with HIV tend to develop NCDs earlier and more often than their HIV-negative peers.

Hypertension is the most common co-existing condition.

Mulwa, however, says hypertension and diabetes care are covered by the Social Health Authority (SHA) for people living with HIV, just as they are for every other Kenyan, without discrimination.

There are also clinical concerns around interactions between HIV medicines and drugs used to manage other conditions.

For instance, dolutegravir can raise levels of metformin, a medicine used to manage diabetes, while long-term use of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) can affect kidney function and bone density.

“Taking several medicines at once, alongside frailty, depression and memory problems, can also affect adherence,” says the NASCOP boss.

The challenges are not only medical, according to Mulwa who observes that some older clients struggle with transport to different clinics, loneliness and stigma, while many grandmothers are also caring for grandchildren on limited incomes.

To address these concerns, Kenya introduced integrated national HIV guidelines in March 2026.

The guidelines recommend routine screening for non-communicable diseases, including blood pressure, blood sugar, kidney function and mental health.

They also provide for a tenofovir alafenamide (TAF)-based regimen for clients with impaired kidney function or osteoporosis.

Mulwa says rollout of the guidelines is underway, with national and county trainers trained in all 47 counties, while sub-county trainers have been trained in 40 counties.

More than 5,000 health workers have received in-person training, with additional courses available through the Ministry of Health Virtual Academy.

However, facility readiness remains uneven.

While larger hospitals generally offer HIV and NCD services together, clients in many smaller facilities are still referred to separate clinics.

“Our goal is that every HIV clinic looks after an older client’s whole health in one hospital visit,” says Mulwa.

He acknowledges that HIV and NCD services are still often delivered separately and that laboratory monitoring, particularly kidney function tests, remains inconsistent.

NASCOP is working on protocols for integrated care, while multi-month refills and community drug pick-up are intended to reduce the number of trips stable clients make to health facilities.

The programme is also working with NEPHAK and drawing on Kenyan research on treatment for people aged above 60.

UTILITY

1,481, 853

People living with HIV in Kenya

437,000

People living with HIV, nearly 3, in every 10, are aged 50 and above

141,000

People living with HIV, aged 60 and older

13,936

New HIV infections

720

New HIV infections, among individuals who are 50 years and above

19,434

Aids related deaths

6,225

Aids deaths, among people aged 50 years and above, with men leading in deaths.