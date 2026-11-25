Kenya’s maternal mortality rate stands at 263 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the 2025-2026 Mini Demographic and Health Survey. [File,Standard]

When a mother dies during childbirth, the health worker who attended to her is often the first to face scrutiny. But what happens when a hospital lacks blood, a functioning theatre or the capacity to manage an emergency?

For Dr Mary Maina, an obstetrician-gynaecologist and chair of the Intercounty Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR), frontline workers are sometimes blamed for failures beyond their control.

She recalled a woman who arrived at a health facility at 2am with antepartum bleeding. The patient needed five units of blood, but the hospital had only one.