Kenyan health workers during training on how to dispose the body of an Ebola victim. [AFP]

Kenya is approaching the halfway mark in its 42-day countdown towards an Ebola-free declaration, even as a new international vaccine deal raises hopes of better protection against the deadly Bundibugyo strain.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has signed an advance purchase agreement with India’s Serum Institute to secure access to up to 1.5 million doses of ChAdOx1 BDBV, an experimental vaccine developed jointly with the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford.

The announcement comes as the outbreak continues to ravage the Democratic Republic of Congo, where more than 11,600 confirmed cases and 5,700 deaths had been reported.

Gavi Chief Executive Officer Dr Sania Nishtar said the agreement was intended to ensure vaccines could be accessed quickly if trials demonstrate that the candidate is safe and effective.

“For the second public health emergency of international concern since its launch, the First Response Fund is functioning as designed securing early and rapid access to vaccines so that communities can be protected as quickly as possible,” she said.

Nishtar added: “As the Ebola outbreak continues to devastate communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, we must act with urgency to ensure the regulatory pathways are in place to quickly roll out this vaccine candidate if the clinical trials show positive results. This is critical to saving lives and keeping the world safe.”

The doses will only be procured if clinical trials produce positive results, the vaccine secures regulatory approvals and WHO issues the necessary policy recommendations.

Serum Institute says it has already manufactured the drug substance for more than half a million doses to support rapid access.

As for Kenya, the development comes as the country awaits progress on its earlier request for 10,000 Ebola vaccine doses through WHO and Africa CDC, with health workers expected to be prioritised.

The request involved Ervebo, a vaccine licensed against the Zaire strain of Ebola, whose protection against Bundibugyo remains unproven. WHO says it should only be used against this strain within approved research protocols.

No vaccine is currently licensed specifically for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola.

Kenya’s immediate priority, however, is completing the countdown that began on November 12, 2026, after discharging its last patient and releasing the remaining contacts.

If no new case is detected, the country is expected to be declared Ebola-free on December 23.

The World Health Organization’s November 20 update recorded nine confirmed cases in Kenya, including two deaths. All seven surviving patients have recovered, and no new infection has been reported since October 19.

The eight secondary cases were linked to the imported index case, with no evidence of transmission beyond the single cluster.

The countdown is now in its 14th day, with surveillance and screening at points of entry continuing.

But the regional threat remains serious. WHO has maintained the outbreak’s status as a public health emergency of international concern, citing sustained transmission in DRC.