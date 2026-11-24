WHO warns that exposure to chemicals before birth can disrupt hormones, with potential consequences for fertility. [Courtesy]

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have released a report highlighting mounting evidence that developing foetuses can be exposed to endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) through their mothers.

Titled The State of the Science on Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals 2026, the report links exposure to these chemicals to adverse health effects in humans and wildlife.

WHO warns that exposure before birth can disrupt hormones, with potential consequences for fertility and reproductive development, brain development and neurological function, thyroid and other hormone regulation, metabolism, immunity and cardiovascular health. Emerging areas of concern include metabolic liver disease and possible effects on the kidneys.

Bruce Gordon, WHO Director of the Department of Environment, Climate Change, One Health and Migration, said: “Protecting health means preventing harmful exposures before they occur. The growing evidence on EDCs highlights the importance of identifying risks early, strengthening scientific monitoring and ensuring that chemicals used in everyday products are safe, particularly for pregnant women, children and future generations.”

Members of the Endocrine Society, a global professional association, were the report’s lead authors. They include Dr Laura Vandenberg and Dr Thomas Zoeller, both of the University of Massachusetts; Dr Juliette Legler of Utrecht University; and Dr Leonardo Trasande of New York University School of Medicine.

According to the society, EDCs are chemicals or mixtures of chemicals that interfere with the way hormones work in the body. Some act as ‘hormone mimics’, tricking the body into responding as though they were natural hormones, while others block natural hormones from performing their functions.

Hundreds of thousands of chemicals and chemical mixtures have been approved for production and use globally, yet only a small fraction have been evaluated for their potential to disrupt the endocrine system.

Well-known examples cited by WHO include bisphenol A, phthalates and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), which are used across various industries and product supply chains.

Bisphenols are a group of chemicals widely used in the manufacture of polycarbonate plastics and resins, including food packaging. Phthalates are commonly added to plastics to increase their flexibility and durability. They are found in numerous consumer products, including paints, some toys, toiletries and plastic food packaging.

Other EDCs are found among per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a family of fluorinated chemical compounds used in consumer products for their grease- and water-repellent properties. Examples include non-stick cookware, waterproof and stain-resistant fabrics, and paper and cardboard food packaging.

In a press release sent to the newsroom, Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, Director of UNEP’s Industry and Economy Division, said: “What makes EDCs particularly concerning is that they can disrupt hormones that regulate many essential functions in both humans and wildlife.”

Pointing to the need for coordinated action, she added: “Many exposures to these chemicals happen through everyday products. Companies that design and make these products have the power to choose, or change, the chemicals that are making their way into products more than almost anyone else. Businesses that test early, disclose what is in their products, and get substitution right will be ahead of regulation rather than having to catch up when regulation comes while also reducing future liabilities.”

UNEP is also publishing a companion synthesis titled From Evidence to Action: Addressing Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals Across Sectors. It translates scientific findings into practical recommendations for policymakers across sectors, including food packaging, cosmetics, toys, textiles, healthcare, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and waste management.

Global update

Both reports were launched last week at the first International Conference of the Global Framework on Chemicals in Geneva, where governments, industry representatives and civil society organisations met for five days.

The 2026 State of the Science report is the first major global update on EDC research since the two United Nations bodies’ 2012 assessment.

It concludes that exposure to EDCs is widespread worldwide, underscoring the need for coordinated action across sectors.

“We need coordinated action across sectors to reduce exposure and protect human health throughout life,” Gordon said. EDCs have already been detected in human blood, breast milk and umbilical cord blood.