Nairobi KMPDU officials address journalists on the ongoing salary crisis at Kenyatta National Hospital on November 24, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

A payment plan announced by the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) to settle outstanding staff dues has failed to end the ongoing strike.

The management asked nurses and clinical officers to resume work, promising to make the first payment tomorrow, followed by another on December 8.

The outstanding payments include salaries, allowances, statutory deductions and pension contributions.

“As discussions continue, management appeals to all staff to resume duty as we work together towards resolving the outstanding issues. We believe that continued dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation will help us reach an amicable resolution while ensuring uninterrupted care for the thousands of patients,” said Acting Chief Executive Officer Joel Lessan.

However, the proposal could not persuade the health workers to resume duty as the industrial action entered its second day, leaving patients at the country’s largest referral hospital stranded.

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers Chairperson George Gibore said the outstanding grievances were only a fraction of the problems facing health workers, pointing to deductions made from employees’ salaries but not remitted to the institutions meant to provide them with services.

“If you deduct remissions from health workers meant for their healthcare but they are not paid, you are frustrating them. They are locked out of the medical services they are essentially giving to the public,” he said.

Gibore accused the hospital management of undermining its own operations.

Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives Secretary General Seth Panyako said salary delays and failure to honour labour agreements were not isolated to KNH, warning that other major referral hospitals were experiencing similar challenges.

He cited the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital.

Panyako traced the situation to government budget reductions affecting State corporations, arguing that major referral hospitals could not sustain their operations.

“The rain started beating us when the government was advised to reduce the budget for all State cooperations. If you deduct 30 per cent from all these referral hospitals like KNH, Moi referral and others, you cannot compare this with State cooperations like KenGen, which make their own profits and can sustain themselves,” he said.

“Protests in the health sector will be persistent until the government allocates the required amount and honours collective agreement bargains to the last ink,” said Panyako.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Davji Atellah said health workers were concerned about the fate of their patients, but continued frustration over unpaid and unremitted dues made industrial action difficult to avoid.

“You find that you are paid your salary and there are statutory deductions, loans, SHA and other deductions, tax. We have raised these concerns to no avail. It is not just KNH. We get salaries but the deductions are not being remitted,” said Dr Atellah.

He also faulted the budget allocations to public hospitals, saying they were insufficient to sustain operations amid rising costs.

Panyako described the KNH strike as unprecedented, saying the hospital had never before experienced an industrial action of this nature over failure to meet workers’ payment obligations.

The dispute could escalate further next week if doctors at KNH join, with KMPDU having warned of calling a strike over grievances that include delayed salaries.

The unions are demanding a lasting resolution to the labour and funding challenges affecting public health facilities, warning that staggered payments alone would not address the underlying problems.

They have given the government and relevant health authorities until December 21 to resolve the outstanding issues, threatening to mobilise a nationwide strike.

With nurses and clinical officers at the biggest hospital on strike, and with doctors threatening to join, the standoff risks further disrupting services at the facility that receives patients requiring specialised care from across the country.