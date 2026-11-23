Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga at Vihiga Referral Hospital with President William Ruto on November 22, 2026. [PCS]

The Council of Governors (CoG) has rejected a directive by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga ordering the removal of payment paybill numbers from public hospitals, warning that the move could undermine county autonomy, disrupt healthcare services and threaten the financial sustainability of health facilities.

In a statement dated November 23, 2026, Council of Governors Chairman Muthomi Njuki accused the Ministry of Health of issuing unilateral directives that disregard the constitutional mandate of county governments to manage health facilities and oversee healthcare delivery.

The governors argued that while they support efforts to protect patients from unnecessary out-of-pocket medical expenses, the national government cannot dictate how county facilities manage their finances without consultation and consideration of existing healthcare financing arrangements.

The dispute follows Oluga's November 22 directive instructing Social Health Authority (SHA) compliance officers to inspect public hospitals and remove payment channels, arguing that patients should not be subjected to additional charges for services covered under the national health insurance framework.

Speaking at Vihiga Teaching and Referral Hospital during an engagement with health officials and SHA compliance officers, Oluga said hospitals should not become a source of poverty for already struggling households.

"The hospital is now contributing to poverty in the society, and poverty is one of the social determinants of lifespan that is low. It is in the best interest of the hospital to improve the population health," Oluga said.

He cited the example of women operating small businesses in Vihiga markets, questioning how traders whose entire business capital was below Sh30,000 could survive a hospital bill of Sh50,000.

"When that woman comes to the hospital and you give her a paybill of Sh50,000, you are closing the business," he said.

The PS directed SHA compliance officers to remove payment channels from public hospitals, promising security support from the national government and county commissioners.

However, the governors maintained that the directive was unconstitutional and failed to acknowledge the operational and financial realities facing county health facilities.

"The Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health has no supervisory and/or authority over County Government entities," the Council stated, warning against attempts to undermine the authority of governors, county assemblies and designated accounting officers.

Njuki said decisions concerning county hospitals must respect the constitutional division of responsibilities between the national and county governments, insisting that devolution cannot be overridden through administrative pronouncements.

The Council also challenged the assertion that all Kenyans were fully covered under SHA, arguing that registration does not automatically guarantee access to every healthcare service.

It noted that SHA operates within approved benefit packages, tariffs and eligibility conditions, meaning some specialised procedures and treatments, particularly at tertiary hospitals, may fall outside the funded packages.

The governors further questioned how facilities would recover costs for patients who had exhausted their benefits or required services not covered by the scheme if alternative payment arrangements were completely prohibited.

Of particular concern was the alleged failure by the Ministry of Health to settle outstanding SHA claims, with the Council warning that delayed reimbursements and administrative bottlenecks were placing additional financial pressure on county hospitals.

The governors argued that facilities cannot be expected to provide services that are excluded from SHA benefit packages, inadequately reimbursed or subject to co-payments without lawful cost-recovery arrangements.

They also raised concerns over new electronic contracting conditions that could push public hospitals out of SHA arrangements, potentially worsening access to healthcare and increasing financial pressure on patients.

The Council further questioned restrictions affecting access to specialised treatment, including cancer care, arguing that such limitations must be reconciled with the government's Universal Health Coverage commitments.

Despite the disagreement, the governors supported the PS's position that patients should not be required to make additional payments for services already covered and fully paid for by SHA.

However, they insisted that protecting patients must go hand in hand with ensuring hospitals receive timely reimbursements and have sustainable mechanisms to finance services outside the insurance package.

The Council consequently directed county health facility managers to disregard what it termed unconstitutional statements that threatened to disrupt service provision.

It also urged Oluga to engage county governments through established intergovernmental structures rather than issuing sweeping public directives.

"We urge the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health to desist forthwith from making sweeping public declarations that create the impression that SHA covers every Kenyan and every healthcare need," the statement added.

Njuki maintained that the pursuit of Universal Health Coverage must balance patient protection, reliable financing and respect for constitutional mandates.

"The pursuit of Universal Health Coverage must respect the Constitution, protect patients and safeguard the sustainability of healthcare services. Devolution is a constitutional obligation, not an administrative courtesy," he said.