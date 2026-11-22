The disease can develop silently, particularly type 2 diabetes, with some people only discovering they have it after damage has occurred to vital organs such as the kidneys, eyes, heart and nerves. [Orwongo Benard,Standard]

Millions of people are living with diabetes without knowing it, leaving them vulnerable to potentially life-threatening complications and missing out on critical opportunities for early diagnosis and treatment.

The disease can develop silently, particularly type 2 diabetes, with some people only discovering they have it after damage has occurred to vital organs such as the kidneys, eyes, heart and nerves.

Globally, more than 40 per cent of people living with diabetes are undiagnosed. Africa has the highest proportion, with approximately three in every five adults with the condition unaware of their status.

According to global health estimates, 14 per cent of adults aged 18 years and above were living with diabetes in 2022, double the seven per cent recorded in 1990. In 2023, diabetes directly caused approximately two million deaths worldwide, while diabetes-related kidney disease contributed to another 390,000 deaths.

Dr Sairabanu Sokwalla, an Assistant Professor at Aga Khan University and Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi, says early diagnosis is critical to preventing complications and improving the quality of life of people living with the condition.

“One of the biggest challenges with diabetes is that people can live with the condition for years without knowing they have it. By the time symptoms become noticeable, complications may already have developed.” Said Sokwala.

The 2026 World Diabetes Day campaign, themed Early Action on Diabetes, highlights the importance of timely diagnosis, comprehensive care and addressing the stigma that may discourage people from seeking medical attention. One of its global targets is to ensure that 80 per cent of people living with diabetes are diagnosed by 2030.

Diabetes is a chronic condition that develops when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.

Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose, allowing the body to use sugar for energy. When insulin production or function is impaired, glucose accumulates in the bloodstream, resulting in elevated blood sugar levels.

There are four broad categories of diabetes: type 1, type 2, gestational diabetes and other specific forms.

Type 1 diabetes occurs when the immune system attacks the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, leaving the body unable to produce sufficient insulin. It can develop at any age but is commonly diagnosed in children and young adults. Patients require lifelong insulin treatment, and there are currently no established ways of preventing the condition.

Type 2 diabetes, which accounts for more than 95 per cent of cases globally, develops when the body becomes resistant to insulin or does not produce enough of it to regulate blood sugar.

Risk factors include overweight and obesity, physical inactivity, family history and increasing age. However, people with a normal body weight can also develop the condition. Because it develops gradually, some people may live with elevated blood sugar levels for years without realising it.

Gestational diabetes develops during pregnancy when blood glucose levels rise above normal. It can increase the risk of complications during pregnancy and delivery, while women who develop the condition face a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.

Other forms of diabetes may result from pancreatic diseases or damage, certain medications such as steroids, genetic abnormalities and hormonal disorders.

Although some people experience no noticeable symptoms, common warning signs include excessive thirst, frequent urination, increased hunger, unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue and blurred vision.

Symptoms of type 1 diabetes can develop rapidly, while those of type 2 diabetes often emerge gradually. This makes routine screening important, even among people who feel healthy. [Orwongo Benard,Standard]

Other symptoms include slow-healing wounds, recurrent infections and tingling or numbness in the hands and feet.

Symptoms of type 1 diabetes can develop rapidly, while those of type 2 diabetes often emerge gradually. This makes routine screening important, even among people who feel healthy.

People aged 35 and above, particularly those with additional risk factors, should discuss screening with their healthcare providers. Those with a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, physical inactivity, overweight or obesity may require earlier assessment. Women with a history of gestational diabetes should also undergo regular follow-up screening.

“Waiting until you experience symptoms before getting tested can mean missing the opportunity for early intervention. Screening is important because diabetes does not always announce itself through obvious warning signs,” Says Sokwala.

The danger of undiagnosed diabetes lies in the damage that can occur before a person realises they are ill. Persistently high blood sugar can gradually damage blood vessels and nerves, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, nerve damage and vision loss.

Damage to the nerves and blood vessels in the feet can also cause ulcers and infections that may eventually require amputation.

A diabetes diagnosis, however, does not mean a person cannot lead a healthy and productive life. With appropriate treatment, lifestyle adjustments and regular monitoring, the condition can be managed effectively.

Treatment depends on the type of diabetes and an individual's health needs. People with type 1 diabetes require insulin, while those with type 2 may need oral medication, injectable treatments, insulin or a combination of these approaches.

Treatment depends on the type of diabetes and an individual's health needs. People with type 1 diabetes require insulin, while those with type 2 may need oral medication, injectable treatments, insulin or a combination of these approaches.

Healthy eating is central to managing blood sugar. A balanced diet should include vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, proteins and healthy fats. Limiting sugary drinks and highly processed foods can also help maintain healthy blood glucose levels.

Physical activity helps the body use insulin more effectively. Adults are generally encouraged to undertake at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week. Maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco and attending regular medical reviews are equally important.

For some people with type 2 diabetes, significant weight loss and sustained lifestyle changes may lead to remission. However, remission does not mean the condition has been permanently cured, making continued monitoring necessary.

Regular monitoring of blood glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol, alongside kidney, eye and foot examinations, helps detect complications early.

“Managing diabetes goes beyond taking medication. It requires consistent lifestyle changes, regular monitoring and working closely with healthcare providers to prevent complications,” Dr Sokwalla says.

The growing number of people living with diabetes without knowing their status highlights the need to move beyond symptom-based healthcare towards preventive screening.

Public awareness, accessible testing and affordable treatment are essential in addressing the burden, particularly in regions where many patients remain undiagnosed.

The challenge is not simply to encourage people to seek medical attention when they feel unwell, but also to persuade those who feel healthy to understand their risk and get tested.

Diabetes can remain undetected for years, silently damaging vital organs. For millions of people, a simple blood sugar test could be the first step towards preventing serious complications and protecting their lives.