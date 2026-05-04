How I rose above seizures to build a digital brand

From seizures to digital success, a story of resilience and hope. [File Courtesy]

For more than two decades, epilepsy shaped nearly every aspect of Elisha Shammah’s life, from his schooling and friendships to his family’s finances and daily routines.

Today, the Mombasa-based tech entrepreneur is rewriting that narrative, building a thriving digital business while raising awareness about a condition that affects thousands of Kenyan families.

Born and raised in Nanyuki, Elisha began experiencing seizures while in primary school.

What started as unusual eye blinking and morning vomiting episodes soon escalated into multiple daily seizures, leaving his parents searching for answers.

His father, Simon Mwaniki, recalls the turning point when doctors advised the family to seek specialised neurological care in Nairobi.

After referral to specialists at Aga Khan University Hospital, his seizures gradually became manageable through tailored medication and consistent medical reviews.

Managing epilepsy came at a high financial cost. The family estimates spending between Sh15,000 and Sh40,000 per month on medication over the years. At times, some of the most effective drugs were unavailable locally.

Beyond the financial burden, the emotional toll was immense. Fearing injury during seizures, his parents initially kept him under constant supervision, limiting his independence.

The isolation led to depression and increased stress, a major seizure trigger.

According to Dr Eric Maina, a neurologist and clinical electrophysiologist in Mombasa, stress affects nearly two-thirds of epilepsy patients.

He notes that about 70 per cent of patients respond well to treatment when properly diagnosed and supported. “Epilepsy is a brain syndrome characterised by recurrent seizures,” he says, emphasising the importance of strict medication adherence and lifestyle management.

Frequent seizures and medication side effects interfered with Elisha’s memory and concentration.

Once a top-performing student, his grades dropped significantly, and he completed high school with modest results.

Using an iPhone 5 gifted by his father, he ventured into affiliate marketing in 2017, earning Sh30,000 within weeks. He later developed applications generating advertising revenue, enabling him to invest in better equipment.

Today, he runs Tech Fusion, a digital marketing and photography brand operating largely online. His automated systems earn up to Sh75,000 per month, with some days bringing in between Sh15,000 and Sh20,000 from gadget repairs and digital services. “My room has transformed into a tech hub filled with screens and custom-built automation systems, including remote-controlled lighting and temperature adjustments to help manage seizure triggers,” he says.

A turning point came in 2023 when he joined Close the Gap. Through its 12-week entrepreneurial Boost programme, he refined his business model and rebuilt his social confidence after years of isolation.

Staff observed a visible improvement in his health as stress levels declined. He later launched digital card services for clients and celebrated purchasing his first electric bike — a milestone symbolising independence.

For his mother, Ms Denise Mwaniki, the journey has been one of resilience and sacrifice. She has served as a caregiver for more than 26 years, often shaping her career choices around her son’s safety.

She recalls facing stigma firsthand, with some schools hesitant to admit him due to fears that his performance would affect academic rankings.

“As a family, we installed safety modifications at home and used tracking tools for reassurance,” she says.

Dr Maina notes that stigma surrounding epilepsy has reduced significantly over the past two decades as awareness has improved.

Now focused on expanding his digital brand and connecting with Kenya’s broader tech ecosystem, Elisha hopes to engage mentors and investors in Nairobi.

He has also developed an online donation platform to support his ongoing treatment.

His story is one of determination, innovation and family strength.

As Simon Mwaniki reflects, the greatest lesson was allowing their son to live as normal a life as possible.

For Elisha Shammah, life is no longer defined by seizures, but by vision, resilience and technological innovation.