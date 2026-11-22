Health CS Aden Duale's response follows complaints from cancer patients and the Kenya Network of Cancer Organisations over delayed treatment approvals, reduced medicine limits and rising out-of-pocket payments. [File, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has defended changes to cancer treatment approvals and pricing under SHA, saying the reforms are intended to standardise care and prevent patients from exhausting their benefits before completing treatment.

Duale maintained that the Sh800,000 annual oncology package remains intact, comprising Sh400,000 under SHIF and Sh400,000 under the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF).

He said the automated National Cancer Control Programme guidelines are already in force, with healthcare providers trained and further training ongoing. He attributed resistance to the reforms partly to clinicians wanting to set their own prices rather than use negotiated market rates.

The response follows complaints from cancer patients and the Kenya Network of Cancer Organisations over delayed treatment approvals, reduced medicine limits and rising out-of-pocket payments.

The organisation's CEO, Phoebe Ogandi, said the transition to the Practice 360 system was creating bottlenecks, with some hospitals reportedly not yet operating on it. She cited information from Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital indicating that only 12 of 30 treatment requests submitted on one day had been approved.

Duale acknowledged that additional costs could arise where hospital charges exceed approved rates or treatment falls outside the covered package. However, he insisted patients should not be charged again for services already covered and paid for by SHA.

“Any additional charges must be clearly explained, justified and consistent with the applicable benefit rules,” he said.

The dispute now centres on whether the new approval system and negotiated tariffs are working as intended, and why patients continue to report delays and unexpected bills despite the government maintaining that the oncology benefit has not been reduced.