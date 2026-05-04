Naivasha witnesses spike in ENT infections linked to flower farms

ENT infections are on the rise in Naivasha.[File,Standard]

Cases of Ear, nose and throat (ENT) infections are on the rise in Naivasha, with flower farm workers and minors being the hardest hit.

The rise in cases has been attributed to chemicals used on farms, cold, dusty conditions around the lakeside town, and the dumpiness around Lake Naivasha.

This came as it emerged that a lack of specialists had, in the past, affected early diagnosis, timely treatment, and good diagnosis.