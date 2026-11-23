A dog in Jackline Akinyi Sibuor's home in Gita, Kisumu. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

For Jackline Akinyi Sibuor, the memory of her 14-year-old daughter, Violet, being bitten by a dog in Gita, Kisumu County, begins with an ordinary act of kindness.

The dog was fighting a cat when Violet, who had just returned from school, intervened. She had gone to her grandfather’s home, where she found nobody in the compound except the two animals.

Believing the dog belonged to the family, she attempted to separate them. But the animal turned on her and bit her.

“She thought it was her own, so there was no big deal, but it bit her,” Jackline recalls.

Violet screamed, attracting the attention of neighbours who alerted her mother. Jackline rushed to the scene and took her daughter to a nearby dispensary, where she was asked to pay Sh800.

“I didn't have it. I requested them to keep my identity card so that they could treat her as I looked for the money,” she says.

Violet received treatment and was instructed to return for the required injections. For a while, her mother believed the worst was over.

However, days later, the teenager started vomiting black fluid, prompting another hospital visit. Jackline says she was reassured that the medication was working and returned home believing her daughter would recover.

Her condition continued deteriorating, forcing the family to seek further medical attention at Kisumu County Referral Hospital.

A post-mortem examination established that Violet had died from rabies.

“I don't know what happened, but maybe the medications were not right. The post-mortem was done at Kisumu County Referral Hospital and my daughter was diagnosed to have died from rabies, a viral disease,” she says.

Violet died in January 2019, aged 14, just as she was preparing to join Form One.

“It was bad losing a firstborn. Imagine that time was progressing to Form One, and now she just died,” Jackline says.

Seven years later, her grave remains carefully maintained, but the danger that claimed her daughter's life continues to worry the family.

Dogs still roam around Gita, leaving residents uncertain about which animals have been vaccinated.

“Here in Gita we have a lot of dogs roaming around. Even a few weeks ago, I was almost bitten by a dog,” she says.

For Jackline, her daughter's death exposed the gap between awareness of rabies and the protection communities actually receive.

She wants the government to intensify public education, vaccination and community involvement.

“Families are handling dogs which aren't vaccinated without even care. The government has not done enough education. People are aware about this condition, though we still have gaps, ignorance being topmost,” she says.

Her experience reflects a wider challenge facing Kenya as it works towards eliminating dog-mediated human rabies deaths by 2030.

The target cannot be achieved through national policies alone. It depends on reaching households, vaccinating dogs, educating children and ensuring victims access treatment immediately after exposure.

Rabies is a viral zoonotic disease affecting the nervous system and can infect humans and other mammals, including dogs, cats, livestock and wildlife.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the disease causes an estimated 59,000 human deaths globally every year. Children under 15 account for approximately 40 per cent of deaths, while dogs are responsible for up to 99 per cent of human rabies cases.

Most deaths occur in Africa and Asia, particularly among rural and poorer communities with limited access to vaccination and post-exposure treatment.

Despite being almost entirely preventable, rabies remains fatal once clinical symptoms develop.

The virus is transmitted through infected saliva, mainly through bites and scratches. However, timely wound management and appropriate post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) can prevent the disease.

WHO recommends immediately washing wounds with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes before seeking medical attention. Treatment may include rabies vaccination and, where indicated, rabies immunoglobulin or monoclonal antibodies.

Kenya launched its National Rabies Elimination Strategic Plan in 2014, targeting the elimination of dog-mediated human rabies deaths by 2030.

The strategy focuses on mass dog vaccination, improved access to pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis, public education and stronger disease surveillance.

Kisumu, Siaya, Machakos, Kitui and Makueni were among the counties selected for the initial implementation of the elimination strategy.

In Kenya, rabies is estimated to kill close to 2,000 people annually. Nairobi, a city of more than 5.5 million people, has also experienced a recent increase in reported rabies cases.

At the centre of the strategy is dog vaccination, which WHO and global rabies partners identify as the most effective way to interrupt transmission.

At least 70 per cent of the dog population in endemic areas needs to be vaccinated to sustain protection against the disease.

However, achieving this coverage requires consistent campaigns, adequate vaccines, trained personnel and community cooperation.

Kerenza Vlastou, Community and Outreach Director at the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC), says prevention should remain the priority.

“It is actually appalling to think that a virus that there is prevention for is still killing approximately, and this is an estimate, an old estimate, 59,000 people a year globally,” she says.

She notes that dog bites can also impose significant financial pressure on families, particularly those who must travel long distances to access treatment.

The challenge is illustrated by Erick Nyakoe, who was attacked by a dog while visiting a friend in Nairobi in November 2025.

“It left my friend and jumped into me, and bit me on my thighs and cut my trousers. I fell,” he says.

He was taken to a nearby health facility but found that the required medication was unavailable.

“At the nearby facility, I found no medication. They ordered from nearby and kept medicating me with injections for a week,” he says.

The dog was later found to be unvaccinated.

Nyakoe says many owners underestimate the danger posed by their animals, assuming that familiarity makes them harmless.

“Most people know about rabies, but they ignore taking them to get the vaccine,” he says.

Dr Pauline Gitonga, a veterinary surgeon, says the cost of treating human rabies exposure makes prevention through animal vaccination even more important.

She estimates that completing a human rabies vaccination course can cost approximately Sh10,000, while vaccinating a dog costs about Sh100.

“The most impact we have in rabies control is actually vaccinating dogs,” she says, calling for collaboration between government agencies, communities and other stakeholders.

For victims, the first response after a suspected bite is equally important.

Dr Gitonga says wounds should immediately be washed under running water with soap for at least 15 minutes before seeking medical attention.

WHO recommends the same intervention, warning that the incubation period can range from one week to one year, although it is typically two to three months.

This delay can create a false sense of security, as victims may feel healthy for weeks before symptoms appear. Once clinical symptoms develop, rabies is almost invariably fatal.

Children are particularly vulnerable. WHO identifies those aged between five and 14 years as frequent victims because of their interactions with animals and limited understanding of the dangers.

Dr Gitonga says children should be taught not to approach unfamiliar dogs and to report every bite or scratch to adults immediately.

“They might run and a dog chases them, so they're more prone,” Vlastou says.

Dr Gitonga adds that awareness should extend to schools, households and community gatherings, where children can learn how to avoid attacks and where to seek treatment.

Beyond prevention, Kenya also faces challenges in identifying and recording rabies cases.

Dr Gitonga says some suspected deaths are difficult to confirm because of limited laboratory capacity and inadequate sample collection.

“As long as a sample was not taken up, a brain sample was not taken and confirmed in the laboratory, you can't say this person died of rabies,” she says.

She believes the country is under-reporting the disease, making surveillance and resource allocation difficult.

Kenya established the Zoonotic Disease Unit to strengthen collaboration between the Ministry of Health and veterinary authorities in addressing diseases transmitted between animals and humans.

However, Dr Gitonga says the biggest challenge remains taking interventions from national and county headquarters to remote communities.

“Our biggest problem with rabies is reaching the last mile,” she says.

Dog owners do not always bring their animals to vaccination centres, meaning teams must travel into villages and households to reach them.

“When you call vaccination campaigns, they will not necessarily bring their dog to you. You probably have to go for their dog,” she says.

This requires adequate funding, local animal health workers and the involvement of chiefs, village leaders, schools and community health structures.

She warns that rabies campaigns can easily lose priority when counties are responding to other competing public health emergencies.

“Rabies gets lost in all these competing interests,” she says.

Communities also need to recognise unusual animal behaviour. Dr Gitonga says sudden aggression, excessive salivation and unexplained behavioural changes can be warning signs of rabies.

Dogs remain the leading source of human infections, although other mammals, including cats, cattle, goats, donkeys and pigs, can also contract the disease.

For Vlastou, the ultimate goal is to enable people and animals to coexist safely without communities living in fear of dog attacks.

“There needs to be a harmonious coexistence between people and the dogs in the communities. They should be seen as friends and a help to the community, protectors of a community, not a threat to life,” she says.

Back in Gita, Jackline says the danger remains visible despite her family's painful experience.

She recalls several residents being bitten since her daughter's death and a recent incident involving a woman from the area who reportedly developed severe symptoms after a dog bite.

Her concern is that families may continue losing loved ones because of delayed treatment, inadequate awareness and gaps in vaccination.

For her, the 2030 target must translate into practical action in villages such as Gita.

Kenya has the elimination strategy, scientific knowledge and preventive interventions. What remains is ensuring vaccination teams reach households, children understand the dangers of bites and scratches, and victims access post-exposure treatment without delay.